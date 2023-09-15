Woman dies in Australia after being Tasered by police during axe stand-off

A woman has died after being Tasered during a nine-hour stand-off with police involving an axe in Newcastle on Thursday.

Police were called to a unit complex in Mitchell Street in Stockton about 12.30pm (local time), where officers were allegedly threatened with the axe before the 47-year-old woman barricaded herself inside a unit.

Police were able to gain entry about 9.45pm after bringing in specialist tactical officers, including police negotiators.

During negotiations, the woman was shot with a bean bag-style round that led to an injury to her shoulder before she was Tasered, NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna told reporters.

She was treated by paramedics, but her condition worsened and was taken to John Hunter Hospital, where she later died.

McKenna said police would be investigating whether mental health played a factor.

He also said the woman was known to police for a minor matter from years ago.

“We don’t want to see people get hurt. We want to do things as safe as possible and as we can for everyone,” he said.

Nine Police have set up a crime scene after a woman was Tasered in Stockton.

He said NSW Police would not be rushing the investigation.

“There’s no timeframe for these type of jobs. They each are done on their own merits,” he said.

NSW Police said a critical incident team from the Homicide Squad “will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident”.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission, which independently investigates police conduct, has released a statement saying they have been notified of the incident and will be reviewing the inquiry “to ensure public confidence in the police investigation”.

“The police are investigating the circumstance of the incident and the investigation will be reviewed by a Professional Standards Committee,” the statement said.

The incident comes after the Tasering of great-grandmother Clare Nowland earlier this year.

Nowland, who suffered dementia, was tasered by Senior Constable Kristian White in her Cooma nursing home in the early hours of May 17 after she began walking towards police holding a steak knife.

She died seven days after the incident. White was charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

White has not yet entered a plea in court. His next appearance has been set for October 4.