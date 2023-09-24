Suspected mushroom poisoning survivor Ian Wilkinson released from hospital

Suspected mushroom poisoning survivor Ian Wilkinson has been released from Melbourne's Austin hospital, two months after he became critically ill at a family lunch.

Wilkinson, a Baptist pastor in the small South Gippsland town of Korrumburra, was one of four people who became violently sick after consuming a beef Wellington which was suspected to have contained death cap mushrooms.

Wilkinson's wife Heather subsequently died, as did Heather's sister Gail Patterson and her husband Don.

Ian survived, and after being released on Saturday, his family thanked hospital staff for their efforts.

Sydney Morning Herald Ian and Heather Wilkinson.

"We are pleased to announce that Ian Wilkinson has made significant progress in his recovery and was released from Austin Hospital on Friday," the family said.

"This milestone marks a moment of immense relief and gratitude for Ian and the entire Wilkinson family.

"The Wilkinson family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Leongatha, Dandenong and Austin Hospitals for their unwavering dedication and exceptional care that played a pivotal role in Ian's recovery.

"The medical team's expertise and compassion have been a source of comfort and hope throughout this journey.

"Additionally, the family is profoundly grateful for the outpouring of support, prayers, and well-wishes from the Korumburra community, church, friends, family, and colleagues.

"This collective kindness has been a pillar of strength for Ian and the family, reinforcing the sense of unity and compassion that defines our community.

"As Ian continues his journey towards full recovery, the Wilkinson family kindly requests that their privacy be respected."

The woman who cooked the meal, Erin Patterson, remains a suspect as police homicide detectives continue to investigate the three deaths. She strenuously denies any wrongdoing.