'Something wasn't right': Amy's pregnancy scan showed either she had cancer, or her unborn baby did

Amy Ziniach's second pregnancy was going smoothly by the time she scheduled her pre-natal scan.

"I didn't get too sick with both my kids," the Australian mum tells 9Honey. "It was just on its course.

"So we got the Harmony scan and it came back multiple abnormalities," Amy, 39, recalls.

"They didn't know what it was, but something was not right. And then they said, 'Oh it's gonna either be you or baby."

A further test, called an amniocentesis﻿, was scheduled through which they were able to rule out any health issues for her baby, which meant Amy was the one who was sick.

"So they had to do a liver biopsy and that's when they found lesions, which wasn't the primary [cancer], but it had metastasised to the liver."

The kind of tests Amy was able to undergo during pregnancy was limited so a PET scan was conducted and that's when they spotted a lump on her bowel.

Next she had a colonoscopy and Amy was ultimately diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Amy's own mother died "very suddenly from cancer" in late 2020 from a rare form of lymphoma.

"We got into hospital in September and she died in November, so it was very quick."

Mixed in with relief her baby was healthy was a feeling of disbelief. She found herself thinking, "Is this really happening to me?" and struggled to come to terms with it.

At the time, her daughter Kennedy was three-and-a-half and Amy couldn't help but worry she wouldn't live long enough to raise her.

"I know it's a horrible sort of thing to think first... I can't leave them, I can't leave them, you know?"

Kennedy was too young to understand the health battle her mother was facing, but they did tell her that "mum was unwell."

﻿Her "very laid back" farmer husband was left feeling shocked.

"So when that all happened he just, I don't think he knew what to do. But he ended up being very helpful in the end, so that's always good."

Amy would undergo chemotherapy during her pregnancy.

"I didn't think you could have chemo but they said no, it's been tested and we can do it," Amy explains.

Aside from fatigue, she didn't feel too sick during it. In December of 2021, Amy's son came a month early.

"He was due later in January but had other plans," she explained. "I was having a cup of tea with my sister who was over from Adelaide and was due to fly back that day, when suddenly I felt like I had wet my pants. I stood up and it gushed out just like in the movies and then I realised my water had broken."

After her son was born, Amy's cancer treatment would then ramp up quickly including a liver operation to get rid of the lesions which "needed to go."

"So they had to cut the left and the right side of my liver, so 50 per cent of my liver was cut out," she says.

Another two liver surgeries would take place and more chemotherapy.﻿

"So the kids couldn't come in either because it was the height of COVID and everything was shutting down," Amy recalls. "So that was a bit of a pain. I couldn't see my kids and he [son Mason] was very young at that time so it was kind of very stressful.

“But luckily my husband and I, he's got a really good family here that lives in Muswellbrook and Maitland so they helped out to get the kids sorted and making sure they were okay while I was recovering.

"It was yeah quite a big operation. I had a massive abdominal cut which I still had a big scar."

The lump on her bowel began to raise again so she would undergo more chemotherapy, but this time she would be left feeling ill and lose her hair.

﻿"I'd get sicker and sicker and sicker and I'd have to take days off work," she says. When her hair began falling out in "clumps and clumps" her husband shaved it off for her.

"That means you look sick when you get that done," she says.

Next Amy would undergo a "big operation" to remove part of her bowel.﻿

During that surgery they tested her lymph nodes and "two out of 50 came back that there was a light residue of cancer" so she would undergo even more chemotherapy but during this round she says she was "functional."

By July this year Amy was told her cancer was undetectable. She now undergoes testing every three months and is counting down to the two year mark which means a significantly lower chance of the cancer returning.

Now she is focusing on building her fitness back up, working and raising her children, who are now five and 21-months old.

﻿"I slowly started building up my capacity to be able to train better," she says. "I've still got a way to go... obviously there's a little way to go."

Reflecting on the past almost two years, Amy ﻿describes the experience as a "sh-t storm."

"People saw me on the outside and thought, oh yeah, she seems put together and whatever. But it's like the duck with the legs paddling as fast as they can, that was me on the inside. And thank God I had support. Because I don't know how people get through it without."

And she did it while caring for two young children.

For those facing a major health battle Amy advises them to "accept help."

"Take the help when people offer because some people really mean it when they say it," she says. "That's the trouble I had, accepting help when I needed it."

And to the little boy who saved her life, because without that pregnancy scan she may not have discovered her cancer until it was too late.

"﻿He's really healthy, a really cheeky little boy," Amy says. "He's great. He's at childcare today as I'm working from home."

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.