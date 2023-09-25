Car crashes and 'somersaults' onto popular Sydney beach

A woman was practising parking when she backed into a concrete wall and flipped the car onto a busy Sydney beach.

The P-plate driver, a 33-year-old woman, was with a 55-year-old male passenger when she crashed just after 1pm at Balmoral Beach in Mosman.

It's understood the woman mounted a kerb while parking on The Esplanade, panicked and accelerated﻿ over the grass before hitting a concrete barrier at the beach.

The wall crumbled before the car tipped over and rolled flat onto its roof on the sand.

9News The car crashed through a concrete wall onto the busy beach.

"﻿The driver was in the process of leaving a parking space," Acting Inspector Sean Donnelly said.

"In doing so, the vehicle has come up onto the grassed area before going onto the beach area and flipping over.﻿

"﻿It has gone nose-in and as it has gone over through the brickwork it has tipped over onto its roof."

The driver and passenger were able to free themselves from the car.

"The driver was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries, while the passenger was not injured," police said.﻿

9News Emergency services later removed the car.

No one on the beach was injured.

"﻿It is a beautiful day and school holidays with a lot of people around, it is very lucky no one was injured," Donnelly said.

Police have since removed the car, a Kia hatchback, from the beach.﻿

Beachgoers told 9News﻿ it felt like an "earthquake" when the car landed on the beach.

"We just heard a big thump and a loud noise and next thing my sister turns around and says, 'There's a car, quick, let's get up', and it just flipped right over," a witness said.﻿

"I saw the wall collapsing then I saw the car come through somersaulting onto the roof," another witness said.﻿

Witnesses said it was lucky no one was sitting there when the car came careening onto the sand.﻿