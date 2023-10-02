Newsable: Why the Aussie fatal mushroom case is taking so long

It’s been two months since poisonous mushrooms found their way into a Beef Wellington in a small Australian town, and there are still many unanswered questions.

On Wednesday this week, a memorial will be held for Heather Wilkinson - one of the three killed after eating the meal.

Her husband, Ian Wilkinson, was finally released from Melbourne’ Austin Hospital last week after suffering from liver failure, but police are yet to say whether or not he has spoken to them about what happened.

Newsable speaks with Melbourne based journalist, Marta Pascual Juanola, a crime reporter for Australian media outlet, The Age.

Below is an edited transcript of the interview, which you can listen to in full here.

Have there been any developments?

We know Ian Wilkinson has been released from hospital and he’s gone back to Korumburra, which is the small, tiny town about two hours south of Melbourne that is the backdrop to all of this.

We know that he is recovering, but we don’t know if he has spoken to police yet about what went down at the meal, if he’s been well enough.

One would assume that being such a crucial part of the case, being the only person that was present there that can talk about it, that [police] would have spoken to him as soon as they had the opportunity to - but police have remained very tight-lipped about any kind of developments to do with the investigation.

Do we know how Ian is doing?

He’s still receiving some level of support from healthcare providers while at home - after seven weeks in hospital and being in an induced coma for a number of those weeks, he's still probably quite weak and not fully well. I don't believe he's left home much since he's been back.

But something that might give us an indication as to where his health is at will be the fact that on Wednesday there's going to be a memorial service held in Karambara for his wife Heather - one would expect Ian to be present at that memorial, and that will probably will be the first time we'll see him out and it might give us a bit of an indication as to how he's feeling.

Why is this taking so long? And why police being so mysterious about releasing information?

I think it just comes down to the fact that it's an extremely complex case in terms of getting the evidence necessary for charges to be laid or even to get to a conviction at one stage.

Police have told us that Erin Patterson, the person that invited her family over and cooked the meal, is the main suspect because she is the one that cooked the meal. But there’s a big question mark over how you prove intent in these circumstances.

It's the police's job to figure out how to prove, if they want to charge Erin, that she did indeed cook that meal and that she knew what she was doing.

[Intent] is a really difficult thing to prove, and you only really get one chance of prosecuting this properly, so it might be a case of not being in a rush because the longer [police] leave it the more chances there are that someone might slip up or new evidence comes to light.

