Mushroom poisoning survivor farewells wife at community service

Ian Wilkinson appeared frail and used a walking frame at his wife Heather’s memorial on Wednesday.

The survivor of the Leongatha mushroom poisoning lunch, Ian Wilkinson, has arrived with hundreds of other mourners at a service to farewell his wife and community stalwart, Heather.

It is the first public appearance by the Korumburra Baptist pastor since he was released from the Austin Hospital on September 22 after spending weeks fighting for life in an induced coma.

A frail-looking Wilkinson was helped into the Korumburra recreation centre, wearing a mask and using a walking frame.

Heather Wilkinson, her sister and brother-in-law Gail and Don Patterson, died after experiencing gastro-like symptoms after a beef Wellington meal at the home of their daughter-in-law, Erin Patterson, on July 29.

Simon Patterson, Erin’s estranged husband and Gail and Don’s son, arrived at the memorial shortly after Wilkinson, walking up to the entrance alone and stopping to greet a woman.

More than 300 people filed into the recreation centre, where a stage was flanked by two large screens displaying a smiling photograph of Heather at one end of the undercover basketball court.

Heather’s son David struggled to hold back tears as he paid homage to his mother.

He said the 66-year-old loved caring for her children and managed to “materialise food from few resources”.

David, one of four children, recounted the horror of the siblings later discovering the ham sandwiches they were eating at school were made of ox tongue.

“It’s fair to say that in her life mum had a significant impact on those around her,” he said.

“She was humble and didn’t want to be put up in a pedestal. She was quick to say sorry if she overstepped the mark.

“She was small but she was strong.”

Heather’s hobbies included gardening, making teddies and sowing little jackets for friends, and hunting for a bargain.

Heather and Ian met through her work at the Peter’s ice cream factory but they later became an inseparable team working together at the church when Ian became a pastor.

The family also played an emotive audio recording of Heather and Ian’s six grandchildren sharing their favourite memories of their “grandma darling gorgeous”.

They remembered her as a loving grandmother with a cheeky smile and a knack for sewing, baking and making all things fun.

“Every Christmas she would give each cousin a stocking filled with goodies and treats,” one said. “She was the kind of person to leave a permanent mark on your heart.”

A former secondary school teacher, Heather was a well-respected member of the Korumburra community, who volunteered her time teaching English to newly arrived migrants.

Neighbours have previously described her as a warm and kind woman, who would bake fresh cookies for her neighbours and lend a helping hand to those falling on hard times.

The Wilkinson family has asked mourners to donate to the Austin Hospital and Galmi Hospital in Niger, West Africa, through a fundraising website in lieu of bringing flowers.

“Beloved wife, daughter, sister, mum, favourite mother-in-law, grandma, and friend to many. Hers was a life well lived, and we love her,” the website reads.

About 300 people attended a separate memorial to honour Gail and Don Patterson at the same venue in August. The couple was buried in a private ceremony attended by close family members.

At the memorial, friends and family described the couple’s giving nature and unwavering commitment to their faith, which saw them travel the world as missionaries.

Wilkinson’s recovery has been hailed a miracle by locals in the small South Gippsland town, who said the community had been praying “seriously on their knees” since the well-regarded pastor fell ill. Several churches in town have held special prayers for the families since the poisonings were first reported.

After Wednesday’s service locals spilled out into the foyer of the recreation centre to greet and embrace Ian and other members of the family.

In a statement to the media released following his discharge from the hospital, the Wilkinson family said the milestone marked “a moment of immense relief and gratitude”.

“The medical team’s expertise and compassion have been a source of comfort and hope throughout this journey,” it read.

Police have not provided any updates on the case since an initial press conference in August, where they named Erin Patterson as the main suspect in the investigation.

Erin Patterson has denied any wrongdoing and previously told the media: “I didn’t do anything; I loved them. I just can’t fathom what has happened.”