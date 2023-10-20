Australian man missing after jumping into crocodile-infested river to flee police

A search is resuming for a man who allegedly fled police in Rockhampton and jumped in the crocodile-infested Fitzroy River.

T﻿he search resumed today in Central Queensland for a man who jumped into a river after being pursued by police.

The 36-year-old remains missing after he allegedly fled officers following a raid at a property in the city of Rockhampton, about at 6pm (local time) yesterday.

Following a short foot chase﻿ along East Street and Victoria Parade, he jumped into the Fitzroy River, a known crocodile habitat.

"It will be alleged the man entered the Fitzroy River while attempting to evade police," police said.

A search involving police boats and helicopters failed to find him late yesterday.

Search and rescue operations are resuming today.

The man from Kawana is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 187cm tall, with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and dark grey shorts.﻿