Men under guard in hospital as devastated families grieve boys killed in Sydney crash

The families of two boys killed in a horrific high-speed crash in Sydney’s south-west say they are “in shock” as the men who allegedly pulled themselves from the wreckage and left the children dead in the debris remain in hospital under police guard.

CCTV shows the moment a driver abandons a crashed car while two dead boys lie on the ground nearby in Sydney's south-west on Monday.

Nicholas Thew, 27, and Anthony Morris, 23, were arrested at Wetherill Park police station about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Both have been taken to Liverpool Hospital under police guard to be assessed for injuries they allegedly sustained during the crash at Ashcroft.

Morris and Thew were allegedly in the front seats of a grey Ford Falcon, driven by one of the pair, when control was lost on Maxwells Avenue at 10.55am on Monday.

The two men allegedly fleeing the crash site.

The footage from the crash site shows the Ford Falcon leaving the road and hitting a power pole and then a tree on the residential street. The crash tore the sedan in two, with one of the boys thrown about five metres by the impact. The two boys killed were aged 13 and 14 and cannot be identified for legal reasons.

“Both of our families are still in shock and devastated over yesterday’s tragic crash,” the families of the two boys said in a statement. “We are continuing to come to terms with the loss of our much-loved son and brother.”

On social media, one person wrote “I love n miss yous so much” and posted a video of the older boy jumping on the beach, playing with other children.

Another described a boy happiest riding his dirt bike or fishing with his father and shared photos of the NRL-loving family in happier times.

“He was fast becoming a pretty boy, a gorgeous smile with those big dimples and brown curly hair, the most contagious laugh you could hear, and a pure heart of gold,” they wrote online.

Nicholas Thew, one of two men arrested over the fatal Ashcroft car accident.

“Forever 14”, another wrote, sharing images of the boys, who were best friends, smiling together.

But as the families grieve, the tight-knit community of Sydney’s south-west is directing its anger at the men who survived the crash.

CCTV showed two men, identified by police as Morris and Thew, pulling themselves from the wreckage of the ruined car and staggering through the debris seconds after impact.

The men are shown finding one boy motionless on a driveway and the other still in the wreckage.

A nearby resident, Herve-Louis Fabien, who was washing dishes in his kitchen when he heard the bang and rushed outside, said one of the men was distressed as he walked off.

“The first man, a young man, was crying and was really, really shocked,” Fabien said.

Neighbour Herve-Louis Fabien was washing dishes in his kitchen when he heard the bang and rushed outside

“I looked towards the car, but I didn’t want to look inside because I would freak out. There was one piece of the car here, and another over there, and they knocked the tree down. I’m 69, and I’ve never seen anything like that.”

CCTV shows the moment a driver abandons a crashed car as a lone figure on a motorbike peers into the wreckage, while two dead boys lie on the ground nearby in Sydney's south-west on Monday.

The most recent footage, obtained on Tuesday, shows shocked onlookers making their way towards the children as the two men walk down the street in the other direction.

Both men remain in Liverpool Hospital and have yet to be charged by police.

Floral tributes have been left at the crash site, along with crosses and a stuffed animal.

Tributes left at the scene of the fatal car crash on Maxwells Avenue, Ashcroft.

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun told Nine’s Today show the crash had left his community “numb”.

“We have seen the tragic loss of two young lives again,” Mannoun said. “All we’re seeing is death. Personally, it is numbing.”

New SW Premier Chris Minns said the crash raised questions, such as why the boys weren’t in school.

“You feel for the families, and we’ve lost two young kids now in western Sydney. It’s devastating,” he told the Ben Fordham Live show on radio station 2GB.

Sydney’s road toll is 44% higher than this time last year. There have been 88 lives lost on Greater Sydney roads compared to 61 this time last year. The state road toll stands at 301, compared to 234 this time last year.