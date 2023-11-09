'Distressing' when the phones went down in major Australia outage

The phone has been a lifeline to the outside world for Emily Neophytou, who has been staying at the Royal Women’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit with her daughter Evelyn.

But after a major outage hit millions of Optus customers and phone services at dozens of Australian hospitals on Wednesday, the 27-year-old found herself cut off from family.

“It was distressing,” she said.

The mother of two had to rely on Facebook to update husband Nathan on the health of Evelyn, who was born at 36 weeks with an irregularly fast heartbeat.

Nathan was looking after their 14-month-old son from their home in Donnybrook in Melbourne’s north.

“He’s been wanting updates to see if there have been any more episodes with her heart,” Neophytou said.

Joe Armao/The Age Emily Neophytou says it was stressful not being able to phone her husband while in the Royal Womenâs Hospital with their newborn daughter.

At least 11 Victorian hospitals – including the Royal Women’s, Royal Melbourne, Northern and Austin – lost phone services on Wednesday, leaving many relatives unable to phone patients and check on their status.

From about 4am, the almost nine-hour outage also caused extensive delays across Melbourne’s rail network and caused chaos for banks, schools, businesses and women in labour.

Miriam, who did not want to disclose her surname, frantically tried to call the Royal Women’s Hospital between 3am and 5am as her contractions intensified. An automated voice told her the service was unavailable.

Expectant mothers are told to phone midwives at the hospital when they go into labour to receive advice about when it’s best to present at the emergency department.

“We couldn’t get through,” Miriam said outside the hospital. “It was very stressful.”

Her husband, Dean, said they drove to the hospital from their home in Port Melbourne to be on the safe side.

“Now it’s backed up because that happened to a lot of people,” he said. “It’s crowded but they are doing a good job. We are waiting for a bed.”

Rail commuters suffered major delays across the metropolitan network after all services were stopped early on Wednesday morning, but most lines were restored and experiencing good service by the afternoon.

Metro Trains said a problem linked to the Optus outage prevented the control centre from communicating with trains on the network and stopped them from running from before 5am.

“Our engineers worked quickly to rectify the issue, and we were able to resume trains shortly before 6am,” Metro Trains chief executive Raymond O’Flaherty said, apologising to passengers for the delays.

There were heated scenes outside the Optus store in Bourke Street mall in Melbourne’s CBD as waves of customers questioned staff about when their service would return. The Age witnessed at least two Optus customers in aggressive exchanges with staff – in one case a man stuck up his middle finger and yelled obscenities.

Many customers cut off from the internet hoped workers at the bricks-and-mortar stores may have more information, but staff said they couldn’t tell when the service would return and directed them to public phones and places with public Wi-Fi.

Chris Hopkins/The Age Ranish Kromodoyo and Anya Absalom struggle to make a call outside an Optus store.

Most people were calm but concerned, including international students Ranish Kromodoyo, 22, and Anya Absalom, 21, who said they had important assessments due by midnight and were without lights in their apartment because they had Wi-Fi controlled lights connected to a Google Home device.

“Just a few years ago people wouldn’t have considered it a massive thing when the internet went off,” said a bemused Kromodoyo, who uses Optus for NBN at home and for a mobile service.

“But now our TV, our phone, the assessments [are affected] … I can’t contact work.”

Before services were gradually restored about 1pm, Victoria’s Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas urged Optus customers to call emergency services from phones on a non-Optus network.

The outage also affected radio transmission and phone coverage at Ambulance Victoria.

But Ambulance Victoria’s executive director of operational communications, Danielle North, said the situation was not disrupting emergency care, with ambulances being dispatched as normal.

“We have well-established processes in place for unexpected events such as this to ensure we can still respond to emergencies,” she said.

Business owners reliant on the Optus network were unable to accept eftpos payments from customers.

Theo Raussos, owner of The Quarter cafe in Degraves Street, said he had only recently switched from Telstra to Optus due to frequent drop-outs.

“I thought Optus had a better back-up system,” Raussos said. “I didn’t expect this. It’s huge.”