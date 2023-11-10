‘We’ve bounced': Men climb from plane, winched from sea after crash

Two men have survived after they pulled themselves from a plane that lost one of its engines and was forced to ditch in the sea off Queensland’s Sunshine Coast on Friday morning.

Emergency services responded to a distress call about 9am from a twin-engine Cessna 421C that had departed the Sunshine Coast Airport, bound for Pago Pago in American Samoa.

The men, two pilots aged 51 and 59, have described how the plane, with a full tank of fuel, lost one of its engines and was unable to maintain height.

The man at the controls made the distress call to air traffic control, explaining they would attempt to return to the coast but would not be able to make the full flight, and would instead be forced to do a controlled emergency ditching into the ocean.

The plane then slowly descended into the sea, about 30 nautical miles off the Australian coast.

“As it happened, there was an aircraft nearby that was able to circle the aircraft that was ditching and provide us some accurate [co-ordinates] for the exact location of where the aircraft was going to ditch,” Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic Michael O’Brien said.

When emergency services arrived, the two men were seen in an emergency life raft, which was slowly being submerged.

One of the men got out of the raft, O’Brien said, as they tried to stop it from sinking.

RACQ LIFEFLIGHT/Sydney Morning Herald Rescue crews saw the tail of the aircraft bobbing in the water before it sunk.

“We were able to lower down a rescue basket and singly extract both of those persons from the sea and into the aircraft,” he said.

Rescue crews saw the tail of the aircraft bobbing in the water before it sunk a few minutes later.

But O’Brien said the men remained calm and gave crews the thumbs-up as they circled above.

“The actual ocean conditions were relatively calm, and I think that’s probably what helped mitigate any serious injuries,” he said.

FLIGHTRADAR24/Sydney Morning Herald The route flown by a plane missing off Queenslandâs Sunshine Coast.

“They were very excited and very happy to be alive.”

With official investigations under way, O’Brien said the pilot described bouncing on the water.

“As they’ve landed, he described it as ‘we’ve come in and bounced once on our belly’ and the second time they’ve hit the water, it’s dug in a bit harder, but they were not ... thrown around,” O’Brien said.

“You don’t generally get an aircraft accident where there’s no injuries.”

Both men were flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital as a precaution.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the aircraft had been conducting a ferry flight.