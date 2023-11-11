Adelaide shark attack: Woman bitten on head in savage incident near busy beach

A woman was bitten on the face by a shark near the Port Noarlunga beach, Adelaide, Australia

A woman suffered “life-threatening” and “significant” facial injuries after she was bitten on the head by a shark in a savage attack.

The 32-year-old suffered “extremely serious head injuries” and was rushed to hospital after being rescued from the sea off Adelaide, Australia, 9News.com.au reports.

The woman was free-diving with a friend when she was attacked, witnesses say.

Dramatic pictures show beach-goers and paramedics scrambling on the beach after the attack, near the Port Noarlunga Jetty on Friday.

People can be seen holding up plastic sheets as they help protect the woman's privacy as she lay on the busy beach before being taken to an ambulance.

Other images and video show people frantically leaving the water and walking alongside the woman as she was taken away to Flinders Medical Centre.

An ambulance spokesperson said emergency services rushed to the scene and found the woman’s injuries were “life-threatening”.

"Police with the assistance of other emergency services evacuated the water while a search to locate the shark was undertaken.

Members of the public have since returned to the water after the search failed to locate the shark,﻿" police said in a statement.

9News reports that numerous school children were on the beach, with some claiming to have seen the shark grab the woman by her head.

"Some of the kids did see it, we've been talking to a few of them, and they saw her face all bloodied," swimmer Mason Corbett told 9News.

Surf Life Saving South Australia monitored the area for hours after the attack, keeping an eye out for the shark.

It’s reportedly the fourth shark attack off the South Australian coast this year.

In New Zealand, a diver had an incredibly lucky escape when he was attacked by what was believed to be a great white shark off the Wairarapa coast last week.

Shark expert Clinton Duffy, who works for the Department of Conservation, told Stuff in 2022 that encounters with sharks around most of New Zealand were uncommon, and the vast majority did not involve aggression or result in aggressive attacks or injury to humans.