Young woman bitten by shark at Adelaide beach remains in hospital with serious facial injuries

A young woman bitten by a shark in waters off Port Noarlunga, in Adelaide's south, has undergone surgery and remains in hospital with serious injuries to her face.

Off-duty lifesaver Ray Tomlinson, who had been in the water only minutes before the attack, told 9News he raced in when he heard her cries for help on Friday afternoon.

"I basically went over to assist getting the craft up onto the beach and securing it, at which time I realised there was a patient in the boat," Tomlinson said.

Inside the rescue boat was 32-year-old diver Bridgette O'Shannessy, who had just been attacked by a white pointer.

Tomlinson worked alongside the victim's dive-partner, who was applying pressure to injuries on her face and head.﻿

"He had applied pressure for quite a while and the patient wasn't in any stress," Tomlinson said.

"When I could see a small amount of blood, I actually assumed it was a fall or a grazing on the reef.

"I certainly wouldn't have thought it was a major shark attack".

O'Shannessy's dive partner told social media the injured diver is out of theatre in the ICU and "is doing really well considering".﻿

The pair often document their love of the ocean as well as all the creatures in it.

This shark attack was the fourth in South Australia this year.

O'Shannessy was rushed to the Flinders Medical Centre on Friday afternoon in a serious but stable condition.

After undergoing surgery it is expected she will spend the next few days recovering.