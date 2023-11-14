Mushroom cook Erin Patterson lists townhouse for sale

Public records show the property was transferred from joint ownership by Erin and Simon Patterson into Erin’s name alone in 2021.

Leongatha woman Erin Patterson, who is accused of poisoning family members with mushrooms, has listed a Mount Waverley townhouse for sale.

The three-bedroom residence has a price guide of $960,000 to $1.05 million and is scheduled for auction this Saturday. It is not the property where the mushroom lunch was served.

Set on a 249-square-metre block, it comes with three bathrooms, double garage, an alfresco deck, dishwasher, ducted heating and split system air conditioning.

Located in the Mount Waverley Secondary catchment, it was marketed to suit a range of buyers including first-home buyers, families, investors and downsizers.

Ray White Glen Waverley selling agent Darryl Wickham declined to comment when contacted. His co-agent Alan Zhang was contacted for comment.

Public records show the property was transferred from joint ownership by Erin and Simon Patterson into Erin’s name alone in 2021. It previously traded in 2019 for $931,000.

MARTA PASCUAL JUANOLA/Sydney Morning Herald Erin Patterson, who is accused of poisoning family members with mushrooms, has listed her house for sale.

Patterson has bought and sold at least six properties in Gippsland and Melbourne since 2014.

She is accused of lacing a winter’s lunch in her Leongatha home with poisonous mushrooms that killed three former family members and almost claimed the life of a fourth. She has faced court also charged with attempting to murder her estranged husband Simon four times.

Patterson’s former in-laws, Don Patterson, 70, and Gail Patterson, 70, as well as Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, 66, all died in hospital days after the lunch, where beef Wellington was served. Heather’s husband, 68-year-old Baptist pastor Ian Wilkinson, was released from the Austin Hospital after seven weeks of treatment – most of which he spent in a coma.

Police allege that the poisoning was caused by death cap mushrooms. The death cap is responsible for 90 per cent of mushroom-poisoning deaths. One bite can be enough to kill someone, causing severe gastroenteritis and eventually organ failure.

With Erin Pearson