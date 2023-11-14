Sydney commuters caught in 26-kilometre traffic jam after fire sprinklers go off

A 26-kilometre traffic jam has caught thousands of drivers heading into the city on Sydney's M5 after a routine test of fire sprinklers in the M8 tunnel went awry.

Eastbound traffic on the M5 is backed up from the M8 at Bexley to just past the M7 interchange at Prestons.

The M8 tunnel was closed for routine maintenance on Monday night and was meant to open at 5am on Tuesday but did not reopen until about 7.45am, although one lane remains closed in both directions.

A spokesperson for Transport NSW said workers decided to test the tunnel’s fire sprinklers just before reopening the tunnel at 5am, only to find they could not turn the sprinklers off again.

“Multiple failures came up, which caused quite a significant amount of water go on to the road,” she said. “They expected it would be a quick routine test.”

One commuter, who was meant to be at work at 8am, told 2GB’s Ben Fordham Live that he was going to be an hour late for work and would have to pay a toll regardless.

“All three lanes heading towards the city are bumper to bumper,” he said.

“There’s going to be a lot of angry people.”

Transport Minister Jo Haylen apologised to commuters for the frustrating delays but said operators’ hands were tied.

“We cannot open the tunnel if that fire safety system is not operational,” she said. “Safety must come first.”

A spokesperson for the Transport Management Centre said motorists should plan for delays and use alternative routes.

“That traffic is very heavy there on the M5 and the [alternative] surface roads are going to be very heavy as well,” the spokesperson said.

“The M5 is usually busy most mornings, to be honest, but this is worse than normal.”

Even though the tunnel is now open, traffic is expected to take some time to clear.

More maintenance is scheduled for the tunnel on Wednesday and Thursday night but Transport NSW said it was not expecting a repeat of the problem.

The M4-M8 link was not affected by the closure.