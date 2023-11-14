Australian boss pleads guilty after slapping tied-up apprentice at Christmas party

The incident, which took place in December 2020, saw Elkharraz quit his job as a result after he says he felt “degraded, humiliated and embarrassed”.

An Australian man has come under fire for allegedly slapping an apprentice who was tied up at a workplace Christmas party in Melbourne.

As reported by news.com.au, Steven Yousif has pleaded guilty to operating an unsafe workplace after he was filmed hitting apprentice Ilyas Elkharraz while he was hanging upside down from a crane at window manufacturing business, Melbourne Glass Solutions.

The incident, which took place in December 2020, saw Elkharraz quit his job as a result after he says he felt “degraded, humiliated and embarrassed”.

“I felt like a piece of meat about to get cut,” he told A Current Affair.

Yousif faces a maximum fine of $80,595 (NZ$87,458).

Facing court on Monday, Yousif’s lawyer, Joseph D’Abaco asked for his client to be given a sentence without conviction, saying that his new business, Jaden Commercial Windows, would suffer if he was convicted.

“He now realises his conduct was wrong and has no place in the modern workplace,” D’Abaco told the court.

“It would clearly impose a serious financial impost upon Jaden… but it would also affect the employees of Jaden… who could potentially be collateral damage here for no fault of their own,” he added.

Melbourne Glass Solutions is no longer operating as a company.

Yousif’s sentence has been adjourned until December.