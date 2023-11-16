Girl, 12, arrested after fatal stabbing inside inner Melbourne property
A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after a woman was fatally stabbed at a property in Melbourne's inner suburbs overnight.
Police were called to the former Royal Hotel on Barkly Street in Footscray after a woman was found dead shortly before 2am.
The young girl was arrested at the scene.
She was taken to hospital and remains under police guard.
A crime scene has been established as a homicide and forensic detectives investigate the incident.
