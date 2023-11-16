Driver cut by machete during Australian armed robbery caught on camera

A terrifying armed robbery, in which a driver was cut by a machete after a stranger climbed into his car on a Melbourne street, was captured ﻿on CCTV.

Police have released the footage as they search for the men behind the incident.

Investigators have been told a car was pulled over to the side of Somerville Road at Yarraville to speak to a pedestrian around 2.40am on July 11.

It is believed two unknown men then approached the driver inside the car while they were parked, before allegedly threatening him with a machete.

Investigators have been told the unknown pair allegedly made demands for drugs, cash and air pods.

Victoria police A terrifying armed robbery, in which a driver was cut by a machete after a stranger climbed into his car, on a Melbourne street was captured on CCTV.

Police were told the driver had his hand cut with the machete during the confrontation.

Officers believe the car owner then drove off, while one of the offenders hung on to the window.

After a short while, the driver stopped the car along Geelong Road and ran to safety.

Police said the alleged offender took off with cash and a pair of air pods.

The story was first published on Nine Honey and has been republished with permission.