Charges laid over Tasmania jumping castle tragedy that killed six children

Charges have been laid against a jumping castle operator over the 2021 Hillcrest Primary School tragedy, which killed six children dead.

Charges have been laid against a jumping castle operator over the 2021 Hillcrest Primary School tragedy which killed six children and seriously injured three more.

Tasmania's public prosecutor has charged operator Taz-Zorb﻿ over the incident, alleging it failed to follow health and safety duties.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has filed a complaint in the Magistrates Court at Devonport in respect of the incident that occurred at Hillcrest Primary School on 16 December, 2021," work health and safety regulator Robyn Pearce said.

"The DPP has charged Taz-Zorb, the operator of the jumping castle, with a Category 2 offence under the Work Health and Safety Act 2012.

"This offence alleges that the operator failed to comply with a health and safety duty in a way that exposed the children to a risk of death or serious injury."

The tragedy claimed the lives of students Zane Mellor, Peter Dodt, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, Addison Stewart, Jye Sheehan and Chace Harrison.

Nine The victims of the Devonport jumping castle tragedy: Peter Dodt, 12, Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Chase Harrison, 12.

WorkSafe Tasmania said ﻿the charges come following a long investigation, including meetings with the six children's families.

"This decision comes after a significant investigation undertaken by WorkSafe Tasmania staff which involved many months of work," Pearce said.

"A large number of documents have been prepared and considered by the investigators and the DPP in order to reach this decision.

"Throughout the last year I have continued to meet with the families of the children who died or were injured in this incident and would again like to express my condolences to each of them."

The tragedy happened during a gusty, windy day when end-of-year celebrations at the primary school.

A coronial inquest into the deaths was delayed in February after WorkSafe refused to pass on documents, arguing it could prejudice a prosecution.

The DPP had until mid-December to lay charges, ﻿with Tasmanian workplace safety laws stipulating charges must be brought within two years of an incident.