The $252 million 'road to nowhere' that has residents in small Australian towns baffled

Chloe Tofler, whose family owns the Lolly Bug, doesn't see the point of the AU$232 (NZ$252) million upgrade of the Great Western Highway at Little Hartley.

Eight months of roadworks changed the outlook from Chloe Tofler’s family lolly shop on the Great Western Highway, and she struggles to see the point behind the disruption, now that a broader project that linked the new road with a promised Blue Mountains tunnel has been canned.

Locals in New South Wales derisively call it the road to nowhere.

“We had our hill there, so you looked out over a hill and trees. Now the hill is completely gone. All you do is look at machinery,” she said from the Lolly Bug store at Little Hartley on Thursday.

The work along a 2.4-kilometre stretch of the highway was meant to be part of a larger, multibillion-dollar upgrade between Katoomba and Lithgow to address safety issues, congestion and to improve freight transport. But the project will no longer happen after federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King pulled the plug – and AU$2 billion in funding – on Thursday.

The state government had already put the project on “pause” earlier this year but confirmed it would now be ditched once work is finished at Little Hartley and on a smaller section at Medlow Bath in 2025.

It has never supported the former Coalition government’s unfunded centrepiece of the upgrade, an 11-kilometre tunnel between Blackheath and Little Hartley that would have cost billions of dollars to build.

Tofler says the AU$232 million (NZ$252m) spent on the road at Little Hartley, population 629, seems like a waste of money. The contract was awarded in February by the former Coalition state government and work began in April. It will create a dual carriageway through the historic village, but the highway will return to two lanes on either side.

Chloe’s mother, Sharon Tofler, says most locals can’t see the point of the road. “It’s the road to nowhere without the tunnel, without the rest of the work happening,” she says.

“Just seeing what it’s doing to the landscape of the valley is quite sad, and again, if it had a purpose, you could kind of understand that, but without that purpose ... people seem to shrug their shoulders and say ‘why?’.”

The work that King cancelled would have created dual carriageways between Katoomba and Blackheath, and between Little Hartley and Lithgow, as well as other upgrades including new bridges.

Announcing her decision, King recognised there were “significant safety issues” along the corridor and said the federal government wanted to work with the state government to try and resolve them.

“In future, if there’s a project, we need to plan it properly and look again at the whole corridor,” she said.

KATE GERAGHTY/Sydney Morning Herald Potbelly at Medlow cafe owner Simon Smith has seen a fall in his business during roadworks.

Residents and businesses in Medlow Bath are also frustrated they have had to tolerate AU$174 million worth of roadworks to make 1.2 kilometres of dual carriageway through their village when it will no longer link to any bigger project.

Potbelly at Medlow owner Simon Smith said he had suffered a 20 per cent drop in business due to the roadworks outside his cafe.

“It’s a waste of time,” he said. “It’s literally $180 million really badly spent. It would have been better going into a hospital.”

State member for Bathurst and former deputy premier Paul Toole, who championed the upgrades when he was in government, said the decision to abandon the project was short-sighted and a “kick in the guts” for regional NSW.

“This is a project that has construction already under way. We are now building a road that goes to nowhere that’s not going to link up or be part of major highway upgrades that are needed. You needed the whole project to be done."

About 12,000 cars a day pass through Little Hartley and about 18,000 tonnes of freight travel between the Central West and Sydney every day. However, some trucks cannot travel through the Blue Mountains because of restrictions at Victoria Pass.