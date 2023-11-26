Australian mum dies waiting for an ambulance that never came

It was late on a Friday night when Australian mum Cath Groom suddenly didn’t feel right – she was vomiting and had chest pains. She did what we all would, called an ambulance.

But after waiting over an hour-and-a-half for it to arrive, she gave up, cancelled the call and went to bed, intending to go to hospital in Brisbane in the morning. The next day, on what was her 52nd birthday, her son found her dead, Nine reported.

The call was categorised as an urgent code one, which means an ambulance should have arrived at her home in under 15 minutes.

Last week, Commissioner Craig Emery said Queensland Ambulance had launched a review into the matter.

﻿"We obviously should have done better in this set of circumstances, we have started a comprehensive review," he said.

"We should be able to respond to somebody in that set of circumstances in a much more timely manner﻿."

But Groom’s family is angry. Her sister Bec McQuilty what happened was " unacceptable".

"There's just no excuses for what happened on Friday night," McQuilty said.

"The excuse of, 'We didn't get there in time', they didn't get there at all - a call that's meant to be what I understand, a maximum of 15 minutes, for a young boy to be standing there and watch his mother go through that for 1.5 hours is just completely unacceptable and blatant neglect, in my opinion," she told Nine.

McQuilty also said Groom’s son was struggling after the tragic death.

Emery said half of the available ambulances were stuck ﻿on hospital ramps, waiting to unload patients at the time.

In New Zealand, the equivalent call would likely be categorised as a code red.

In October, Hato Hone St John Ambulance got to 60% of urban purple call-outs within 6 minutes.

95% of call-outs were attended within 12 minutes.

Those living in rural areas had an ambulance on site 56% of the time, and 96% of the time an ambulance was there within 25 minutes.

Australian Health Minister Shannon Fentiman told Nine there were "no excuses" for the tragic failing.

"What's happened here with Cath is absolutely devastating - I'm devastated personally for her family, particularly her son," Fentiman said.

"We have one of the busiest ambulance services in the country ... we have some of the best response times, but unfortunately we did not get there in a quick and timely way for Cath and for that I am truly sorry."

﻿The minister said there were a number of calls made to Groom and her family to check on her condition while she waited for an ambulance.

﻿"It was one of the busiest nights for our hard-working paramedics and at the call centre they had to prioritise a lot of code one calls, but that doesn't change the fact that there should've been an ambulance there much much quicker," she said.