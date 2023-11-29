Australian police officer charged with manslaughter over Clare Nowland’s death by Taser

Charges against a police officer accused of Tasering an elderly woman who later died have been upgraded to manslaughter by NSW Police’s homicide squad.

Senior Constable Kristian White, 33, was called to Yallambee Lodge aged care home in Cooma on the morning of May 17 after reports that 95-year-old Clare Nowland, who had dementia, was holding a knife.

He is accused of Tasering the great-grandmother, causing her to fall and hit her head and sustain an eight-centimetre bruise to the back of her head and an inoperable bleed on the brain. She died in hospital a week later on May 24.

White was charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

NSW Police, on Wednesday morning, served White’s lawyer, Warwick Anderson, with a single additional charge of manslaughter.

“Following advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad have today laid an additional charge of manslaughter against a 33-year-old senior constable attached to the Monaro Police District,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“This upgraded charge follows the death of 95-year-old Clare Nowland in May 2023 after she was tasered in a Cooma nursing home.”

A police statement of facts, released by the NSW Supreme Court in July, said a registered nurse saw Nowland carrying two kitchen knives in her left hand at about 3.10am as she walked through a corridor of the aged care facility using her walking frame.

A nurse asked her to hand them over and she refused. Nowland entered other residents’ rooms with the knives and was told to leave, the statement said, before throwing one at a staff member. She missed and it fell on the ground.

The facility called for an ambulance, and White and his partner were also recalled to duty to attend, as there were no police on shift.

JAMES BRICKWOOD, NICK MOIR/Sydney Morning Herald Senior Constable Kristian White is accused of Tasering 95-year-old great-grandmother Clare Nowland, who later died.

They found her in a nurse’s office, raising the knife “very slowly” to the chest of the other officer, who tried to stop the walker with her foot.

White twice warned her she would be Tasered, the facts said, before he allegedly said: “Stop, just ... nah bugger it” and fired the Taser. She fell backwards and struck her head on the wooden floor.

Police had initially charged White without arresting him, instead giving the officer a future court attendance notice.

That meant White did not need to attend Cooma Local Court in person when his matter was first heard in July, as he was not under any bail conditions. He chose to dial in via the videolink.

Magistrate Roger Clisdell announced his “absolute disgust” that the Director of Public Prosecutions had “not bothered” to have White appear in person.

White faced court in person for the first time in Cooma, flanked by his partner, in early September. He remained silent as journalists asked him questions about Nowland.

Sources close with knowledge of the investigation, not authorised to speak publicly, said at that time White’s charges could change when the results of a post-mortem examination on Nowland were handed down.

The DPP announced they had received those results in early October.

White remains on bail and his matter is expected to be heard in Cooma Local Court on December 6. He is suspended from duty with pay.

Nowland’s family are separately suing the NSW government for trespass to the person (assault and battery) and negligence.