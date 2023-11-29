Australian teen stops runaway bus from crashing into petrol station

A teenage girl has stopped a school bus full of students after the runaway vehicle started moving directly towards a petrol station in the north of NSW.

Izzy Miller, 14, was chatting to her friend last Wednesday when she noticed the bus start moving towards the North Casino Mini Mart – with no one in the driver’s seat.

Miller sprang into action, jumping into the driver’s seat and quickly finding the brake to stop the impending disaster.

“Everyone was freaking out … no one was doing anything to stop the bus, so I ran up the front of the bus and steered it away from getting hit,” the year 9 student told The Today Show.

“It was pretty scary to think that if I didn’t do anything something bad could have happened.”

Her actions meant the bus narrowly missed both the petrol station and a bowser attendant who was obliviously going about his job.

CCTV footage from the petrol station captured the moment the bus started moving and Miller’s deft steering, the student managing to navigate cars and pedestrians to bring the bus to a complete stop.

“I was pretty relieved that it actually stopped and nothing bad happened to the kids on the bus or myself,” Miller said.

NORTH CASINO MINI MART Casino Mini Mart owner Erin Witton gave 14-year-old Izzy Miller $100 for her bravery.

The Casino High School student has been hailed a hero for her actions. She was given a certificate for “outstanding courage and quick thinking” and $100 from the North Casino Mini Mart.

At just 14, Miller is yet to even earn her L plates and had no experience driving on the road before, just a run around a paddock in her uncle’s ute.

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow thanked the teenager for her bravery.

“Well done, Izzy, for your quick thinking and response of diverting what could have been a severe incident,” he said in response to a glowing acknowledgement from Erin Witton, owner of the petrol station.