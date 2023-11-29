Van packed with 10,000 fresh doughnuts stolen in Sydney

A delivery van packed with 10,000 fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts was stolen after a woman jumped in and drove off at a service station.

NSW Police are investigating the alleged theft at 4am on Pennant Hills Road in Carlingford in Sydney's north-west.

Krispy Kreme said it was one of its vans filled with fresh treats on its way to shops in Newcastle.

The company said a woman jumped into the van - which was unmarked - and stole it when the driver was inside the service station.﻿

CCTV shows a woman loitering around the petrol pumps before walking towards the van, getting in and driving off.﻿

With the doughnuts costing around $4 each, the load is worth around $40,000.

Lenny Reddy, head of supply chain at Krispy Kreme in Australia and New Zealand, said the theft was reported to police.

"We apologise for any inconvenience, and we are thankful for the NSW Police's swift response," he said.

Police confirmed they are investigating and appealed for anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

"Police were told a woman entered the unoccupied vehicle before driving off," a statement said.

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.