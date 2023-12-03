Watch: Wild brawl breaks out on Melbourne tram and spills out onto street

Absolute chaos broke out aboard a Melbourne tram on Friday night after a concert by American rock band Magnolia Park at Flemington Racecourse.

Amateur footage shows a brawl erupting with people exchanging blows, while a man wearing a hoodie wields a baseball bat.

It's understood the fight, involving several men, then spilled out onto Racecourse Road.

One man was also kicked and fell from the tram.

Victoria Police confirmed to 9News that police responded to reports of an assault in Flemington on Friday, 1 December.

Nine News Wild brawl breaks out on Melbourne tram.

Officers were told the physical altercation occurred on the tram which had stopped along Racecourse Road just before 10pm.

It ended after the tram stopped, with one group on board leaving the other group involved at the stop.

Police attended the scene, however they say all involved declined to make a formal report. It's not known if the two groups involved were known to each other.

No one was injured during the incident.