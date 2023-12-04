Australian great-grandfather expected to be charged with murder of wife

A 91-year-old great-grandfather who uses a walking frame is expected to be charged with murder, after his 85-year-old wife was found dead in their home.

Victim Maria Dimasi was well-known in Adelaide's Italian community for her cooking, including making meals for the vulnerable.

Her body was found at at the couple's house of 60 years on Thornton Street, Findon, in the city's west, about 11.20pm (local time) yesterday.

Her husband Frank Dimasi, 91, was arrested at the scene and is expected to be charged with her murder. ﻿

He is under police guard in hospital, where he is being treated for self-infected wounds.﻿

Neighbours were "shocked" and ﻿"sad" at Dimasi's death, saying 'Nonna Maria' was well known.

She volunteered ﻿at community meal service Nonna's Cucina and was known for cooking for family, friends and neighbours.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas even said ﻿Dimasi was a "very significant contributor to our state," as he praised the work of Nonna Cucina.

"I'm shocked, I'm really shocked. I can't believe this," neighbour Dmytry Makukh told 9News.

"She was very helpful lady and always cooking with my wife and teaching her Italian cuisine."

Dimasi had returned home from a community event last night before her alleged murder.

SA Police are trying to piece together what happened.﻿

Police blocked off the street as part of their investigation.

Friends described Frank as 'frail' and said he used a walking frame.

Neighbour Kamal Kumar said he greeted his neighbours twice a day in the street.

"When Frank's walking in the street, he'll say 'hi, hello' to every single person," Kumar told 9News.

Maria had a mobility scooter but was otherwise in good health, neighbours said.

Frank Tripoli said he knew the couple for years and was "very sad".

"She always looked after him, all the time," Tripoli told 9News.

One of the couple's grandchildren appeared distraught as they visited the house today, which has been sectioned off by police, who are continuing with their investigations.