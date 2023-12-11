Kiwi mother-of-four killed by partner in stabbing north of Brisbane

Warning: Some readers may find the contents of this article distressing.

A mother of four and her suspected attacker are dead after a street stabbing and house fire in Brisbane’s north on Saturday night.

Siva Auvae, 31, was stabbed to death about 7pm on Brimstone Court, Kallangur, by a man believed to be her partner.

She has been remembered online by family members as a loving mother, aunty and cousin with a “heart of gold”.

Investigators said Auvae managed to leave the outdoor scene of her stabbing but collapsed and died nearby on the road.

“Police were [then] alerted to a nearby house fire in Brimstone Court, roughly 100 metres from where the female was located,” Detective Inspector David Harbison said on Sunday.

“About an hour later, a male person was located some distance from the fire scene in the yard of a residence in Butterfly Court [Drive], Kallangur.”

That 32-year-old male, who police believed to be the perpetrator, was initially arrested then treated for serious burns by police and paramedics.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition and died from his injuries on Sunday morning.

Initial investigations suggested he deliberately lit the fire.

Harbison said no domestic violence orders were in place in Queensland or NSW, from where the couple had only just moved.

Nine Siva Auvae would have celebrated her 32nd birthday on Christmas Day

Auvae’s family have set up an online fundraiser on Givealittle to help get her body home to New Zealand.

“Siva was tragically taken from us December the 9th, only 16 days before her 32nd birthday, which falls on Christmas Day,” the page says.

“She was living in Australia with her four beautiful children and partner, and her youngest baby is not even a year old.

“Her whanau [family] here in New Zealand are doing everything they can to find out more details surrounding her death and the events leading up [to it].”

Harbison said the family may have only moved to Queensland from Sydney in the past week.

He said early reports of a missing child were incorrect, as were rumours of a hammer being used in the attack.

“The incident occurred around 7pm, but we’re particularly interested in [dash cam footage or witnesses for] Saturday afternoon,” Harbison said.

“Detectives have canvassed most of the local residents and we have secured some CCTV footage. I appreciate everything the locals have done for us here.”

Domestic violence: Where to get help