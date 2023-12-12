Family of Kiwi mother of four killed in Brisbane are 'totally devastated'

Siva Auvae would have celebrated her 32nd birthday on Christmas Day

A family member of a Kiwi mother of four, who was killed by her partner in Brisbane, Australia on Sunday, said the whānau were “totally devastated”.

Siva Auvae, 31, was stabbed to death about 7pm on Brimstone Court, Kallangur, by a man believed to be her partner.

In a statement provided to 1News, a family member said they were "scrambling to get over to both Siva and her children".

The family spokesperson, who didn’t want to be named, said 31-year-old Auvae moved to Australia hoping to provide a better life for her children and herself.

"No one, including Siva, foresaw what has eventuated," they said.

"The family wish to have Siva returned home, as she left, in full body, and with her children by her side," the statement read.

The spokesperson said the whānau were aware there will be interest in this case, but "ask for privacy at this extremely distressing time".

Investigators said Auvae managed to leave the outdoor scene of her stabbing but collapsed and died nearby on the road.

“Police were [then] alerted to a nearby house fire in Brimstone Court, roughly 100 metres from where the female was located,” Detective Inspector David Harbison said on Sunday.

“About an hour later, a male person was located some distance from the fire scene in the yard of a residence in Butterfly Court [Drive], Kallangur.”

That 32-year-old male, who police believed to be the perpetrator, was initially arrested then treated for serious burns by police and paramedics.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition and died from his injuries on Sunday morning.

Initial investigations suggested he deliberately lit the fire.

Harbison said no domestic violence orders were in place in Queensland or NSW, from where the couple had only just moved.

Over $21,000 has been raised through a Givealittle set up for the whānau.

“If people want to assist, we came from humble beginnings, so whilst we in no way want to make this public, we would appreciate any support given to her Givealittle page to assist with the ongoing costs of setting up a new life for her four beautiful children and to send her off surrounded by her loved ones," the family spokesperson added.