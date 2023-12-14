Child murder accused Kathleen Folbigg’s has convictions quashed

Kathleen Folbigg spoke outside court after the NSW criminal appeal court quashed her 20-year-old convictions over the deaths of her four young children.

New South Wales top criminal appeal court has quashed Kathleen Folbigg’s 20-year-old convictions over the deaths of her four young children, in a historic decision that likely paves the way for her to receive compensation.

The Court of Criminal Appeal, led by Chief Justice Andrew Bell, delivered the judgement on Thursday in the ceremonial Banco Court in Sydney.

Folbigg sat in the front corner of the courtroom as the judgement was delivered in a bright purple shirt and navy pants, clutching the hand of her childhood friend and staunch advocate, Tracy Chapman. Behind her sat two rows of supporters, many of whom were wearing shirts that read “Justice for Kathleen Folbigg”.

Chapman, Folbigg, and her longtime lawyer Rhanee Rego cried and embraced each other after the decision was delivered, as supporters stood and clapped.

Chapman welcomed the historic decision and told The Sydney Morning Herald she was excited for Folbigg “having her agency back”.

“I’m also looking forward to her living her best life, I really am,” Chapman said. “Just go out there and live, girl. I always wanted the best for her.”

Chapman said she wanted to ensure “no one else has to go through this”. She called for a trauma-informed justice system and a new independent post-conviction review body to investigate potential miscarriages of justice, modelled on the UK Criminal Cases Review Commission.

She believed that if mental health in the context of complex grief had been examined at the time of Folbigg’s 2003 trial, “we’d have had a very different approach”.

Kathleen Folbigg, centre, and her lawyer Rhanee Rego, right, outside the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney on Thursday.

The head of a landmark inquiry into Folbigg’s convictions, former NSW chief justice Tom Bathurst, KC, released his final report last month and referred the case to the court to consider quashing her convictions.

Folbigg, 56, was granted an unconditional pardon by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley and released from prison in June after Bathurst indicated ahead of his final report that he would conclude there was reasonable doubt about her guilt.

The NSW Director of Public Prosecutions had accepted in April that there was reasonable doubt in light of new material, including genetic evidence, which was examined at the second inquiry into her convictions.

The Court of Criminal Appeal said on Thursday its task did not simply involve adopting, or deferring to, Bathurst’s report. However, Bell said that in light of submissions filed by Folbigg and the Crown there was no purpose in having a hearing before it made its decision.

Kathleen Folbigg, centre, Tracy Chapman, right, and her lawyer Rhanee Rego.

“The Crown described the report as comprehensive and thorough,” Bell said. It said the report pointed to a body of scientific evidence that was not known, and could not have been known, at the time of her trial, and it was open to Bathurst to make the findings.

The court had arrived at the same conclusion as the report, Bell said. “There is now reasonable doubt as to Ms Folbigg’s guilt,” Bell said.

Chapman said Folbigg’s life post-prison was effectively “starting from ground zero”, including taking driving lessons and applying for a tax file number and a bank account.

“It was a full-time job for a very long time,” she said.

A younger Kathleen Folbigg and her children (clockwise): Patrick, Sarah, Caleb and Laura.

Bathurst’s findings marked the Folbigg case as one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in Australian legal history.

“The relationship Ms Folbigg had with her children does not support the inference that she killed them,” Bathurst said in his report.

He said he did not regard Folbigg’s diaries, a key plank of the prosecution’s case against her in her 2003 trial, as containing reliable admissions of guilt.

“The evidence before the inquiry, at most, demonstrates that Ms Folbigg was a loving and caring mother who occasionally became angry and frustrated with her children. That provides no support for the proposition that she killed her four children,” Bathurst said.

It would be open to the NSW government to make an ex gratia or “act of grace” payment to Folbigg now that her convictions have been quashed. The way in which such payments are calculated is opaque.

Folbigg served 20 years of a minimum 25-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2003 of the murder of three of her children, Patrick, Sarah, and Laura, and the manslaughter of her first child, Caleb, at the family’s homes. The children were aged between 19 days and 19 months.

The Crown case that Folbigg smothered her children without leaving any physical trace was circumstantial and relied heavily on her diary entries, which were alleged to contain admissions. But the inquiry heard for the first time expert psychological and psychiatric evidence that did not support this interpretation.

The inquiry also heard expert evidence that a genetic variant Folbigg shared with her daughters might cause cardiac arrhythmias – irregular heart rhythms – and sudden unexpected death. It also heard Patrick might have died as a result of an underlying neurogenetic disorder such as epilepsy. The genetic variant was discovered after Folbigg’s trial.

Bathurst said he had concluded there was an identifiable natural cause of death for Patrick, Sarah and Laura, and that “once that conclusion is reached, any probative force of the coincidence and tendency evidence [in relation to Caleb’s death] is substantially diminished”.