Newsable: The Australian town where people live underground

Dan Measey lives underground in Coober Pedy, Australia, in the shafts of a discarded opal mine.

About 850km north of Adelaide sits Coober Pedy, a town that can reach temperatures of about 50C.

It’s too hot for many of its 1500 residents, but they’ve found a solution – living underground in discarded opal mine shafts.

Ask Dan Measey, a resident and opal miner who has lived in the town for most of his life, and he’ll say living underground isn’t strange to him at all.

“To me, living underground's normal, but I understand it's not normal.”

Measey, who owns Unearthed Australian Opal, spoke to Newsable about what life is like in his underground home, and explained why most Coober Pedy locals choose life below the ground.

He said bars, restaurants and churches are all located underground in the town, and it’s gaining traction as a tourist destination.

