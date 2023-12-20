Australian woman jailed for throwing dog off car park roof

Warning: This story contains details which some readers may find distressing.

An Australian woman who threw her dog from the top of a two-storey shopping centre car park has been jailed.

CCTV footage of the April 2022 incident shows Amy Lea Judge, 26, arguing with her partner, Scott Frost, who was in a car on the top storey of Westfield Whitford City shopping centre’s multi-level car park in Perth, Western Australia.

During the eight-minute ordeal she repeatedly takes the dog to the ledge and threatens to push him over. The CCTV then captures her hurling the 10-year-old Maltese/shih-tzu cross, named Princess, into the air.

Frost then drives away while Judge walks off. The court was told neither collected the dog.

Princess was found by a member of the public who assumed she had been hit by a car and rushed her to a nearby vet where she was later put down due to the severity of her injuries.

Prosecutors labelled the attack “egregious, callous and cruel”.

Judge was charged with ill-treatment of an animal and was sentenced in the Midland Magistrates Court on Tuesday to 12 months’ jail – ten months of that sentence being for throwing the dog over the ledge, two for unrelated incidents.

She was also banned from owning an animal for 10 years.

Frost was earlier fined A$2500 for not taking reasonable steps to prevent an animal suffering harm. He was also banned from owning an animal for three years.

RSPCA WA Inspector Manager Kylie Green said the case was one of the most distressing she had ever seen.

“Dogs can be so trusting, and they rely on their owners to keep them safe. I can’t think of a more disgusting betrayal of that trust,” she said.

“Today’s outcome delivers some justice for the pain and terror poor Princess endured in her final hours.

“I hope it also sends a clear message to the community that intentional cruelty towards animals is extremely serious and won’t be tolerated.”