Father and son arrested in dramatic scenes following alleged Perth crime spree

A dramatic arrest in Australia has been captured on a police body-cam following chaotic scenes through Perth's northern and eastern suburbs, ending in a head-on collision.

A father and his son are seen being arrested on the wrong side of Roe Highway in Midland, after crashing into a truck, in video released by Western Australia police on Saturday.

The 45-year-old and 17-year-old were wanted on a string of burglary and stealing charges stemming from last month.

The alleged crime spree began on November 29 at 4.25am when an ATM was targeted in a Bennett Springs ram raid using a Nissan Patrol allegedly stolen from the home of a 69-year-old man in Rivervale days earlier.

Police say some hours later the car was driven to Gooseberry Hill, where three men allegedly robbed an 81-year-old.

And around 9.45am, the Patrol was spotted at a home on Beeches Mews in Brigadoon where guns, jewellery and cash were allegedly stolen.

Police say the Nissan Patrol was then seen speeding recklessly through Jane Brook, Middle Swan, Greenmount, Koongamia and Helena Valley.

They also claim a passenger of the vehicle threw a large backpack containing stolen electric equipment at a police car while driving through Bellevue.

The pursuit came to an end along Roe Highway when the car collided with the truck, with the truck driver escaping injury in the incident.

The father and son face more than 20 charges between them, with both due in court next month.

A third person, who police say was associated with the burglaries, remains on the run.﻿

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.