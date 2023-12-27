Three more dead as storms ravage southeast Queensland, three missing, thousands without power

Storms have claimed the lives of three more people in southeast Queensland with another three feared dead.

The body of a 9-year-old girl was found on Tuesday evening after she was feared lost in stormwater drains in Brisbane.

Another body was recovered from Moreton Bay after a boating accident that is feared to have taken the lives of two more.

A third, that of a 40-year-old woman, was found in the Mary River in Gympie.

The Christmas storms had already accounted for one death on Monday when a 59-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree on the Gold Coast.

The body of the girl was located following an extensive search, police said. They did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

The second confirmed death followed a boat capsizing south of Green Island. Eight people were taken to hospital and a search-and-rescue operation launched for three people reported missing.

The search found one body, but the other two people had not been accounted for when it was suspended just before midnight. The operation will continue at first light.

The woman recovered from the Mary River was one of three swept into the water beside the Kidd Bridge. One woman, a 46-year-old, managed to get to safety. Another 46-year-old woman is missing with the search due to resume this morning.

Severe weather lashed parts of Queensland's southeast on Christmas and Boxing Day.

At Gympie a wind gust of 100kph was recorded on Tuesday while golf ball-sized hail was spotted at Zillmere in Brisbane's north.

Earlier Gympie was hit by a severe thunderstorm that uprooted trees as a band of storms rolled through the state's southeast.

The severe weather follows storms on Christmas Day that left thousands of people without power.

The 59-year-old sustained severe head injuries after her car was hit by a tree at Helensvale on the Gold Coast.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 120,000 people were still without electricity across southeast Queensland.

Of those, 82,000 were on the Gold Coast, where 700 powerlines were down.

"There'll be a couple of days of work there to rectify that," Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said.

"We've got powerlines down, even at our theme parks, so we're prioritising that as well."

Dreamworld and other Gold Coast theme parks were closed on Boxing Day due to the storms.

Premier Steven Miles said the damage from the storm was being assessed.

A man in his 70s was hurt when a tree branch fell onto a tent in Helensvale. He was in a stable condition in hospital with pelvic and back injuries.

A collapsed roof put a man in his 90s in hospital with a head injury, where he was in a stable condition.

Fallen power lines, felled trees smashing cars and homes, and several drivers crashing into poles kept ambulance crews busy on Christmas Day.

At Jindalee in Brisbane's southwest, 62mm of rain was recorded in an hour.

The Bureau of Meteorology says some further severe thunderstorms were possible on Wednesday around central and northern parts of the Queensland coast, and potentially reaching south to Brisbane.

By Wednesday afternoon conditions were expected to ease.

Heatwave conditions in the state's north have prompted warnings from meteorologists, with maximum temperatures across the Gulf region expected to reach the low 40s on Wednesday.