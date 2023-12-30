'My wife has no idea': Australian celebrant's secret life as a paedophile

Adam Magnus used this image to promote his celebrant business and to groom a mother to abuse her 11-year-old child.

A Byron Bay wedding celebrant who attempted to groom a mother online and had plans to abuse her 11-year-old daughter has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Adam David Andrew Magnus believed he had been messaging a 38-year-old woman about her daughter. He was making plans to abuse the child with the mother’s help. However, as Magnus bragged of his secret life and that his wife had “no idea” he was a paedophile, he was unaware the person writing back was an undercover child abuse detective.

Court documents, obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald, also reveal that the 53-year-old’s technique of grooming families to get close to children is a common one employed by abusers.

Magnus portrayed himself online as a devoted family man, beekeeper and wedding celebrant who had helped celebrities and the wealthy tie the knot in the Byron hinterland.

His wife, Jane, is a sought-after wedding planner who dreamed up the ceremonies and receptions for actor Margot Robbie and model Stephanie “Bambi” Northwood-Blythe to designer Dan Single. Adam Magnus was the celebrant for Northwood-Blythe and Single, but did not officiate at Robbie’s wedding.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing against Jane Magnus. Court documents suggest her husband was living a double life.

“Im (sic) sure your husband has no idea of your thoughts,” Magnus wrote to a woman on a chat site in February. “Im (sic) 53 and my wife has no idea either.”

Magnus was not using his real name, instead calling himself “verydirtymindguy”.

“Im a niceguy (sic) but like to take control love it hot dirty kinky and pervy,” Magnus wrote to the detective.

Sydney Morning Herald Adam Magnus lived a double life; to his wife Jane and the public he was a celebrant to the stars. In private, he was trying to groom a child through her mother.

He sent a photograph showing him reclining on a lounge with a glass of wine. It was the same image he used to promote his celebrant business. Magnus said in the messages he was attracted to “young” girls.

“How young?” the undercover child abuse detective replied. “From 10 up,” Magnus said.

Pages of messages followed in which Magnus outlined his explicit and disturbing fantasies involving the mother and child.

The Sydney Morning Herald has chosen not to print many of the messages due to their content, but Magnus devoted days to instructing the mother to introduce her child to pornography – and laid out detailed plans for the abuse if they could meet up in a hotel.

Earlier this year the head of the NSW Child Abuse Squad, Detective Superintendent Linda Howlett, said her team had charged more than 250 offenders in the year to June.

Paedophiles, she said, worked to gain the trust of parents and guardians to gain access to children.

“They not only groom children, they groom families,” Howlett said at the time.

Magnus was going a step further; trying to involve the mother in the abuse.

He and the undercover detective spoke over the phone and decided to meet in person, with Magnus suggesting motels around Lennox Head and Ballina.

“Does she know it’s our special secret?” he asked in one of the exchanges.

Police were watching as Magnus, on March 14, arrived in Ballina, where he had organised a meeting with the mother and daughter.

Detectives moved in and arrested him – inside Magnus’ ute was a bag stuffed with sex toys, rope and a camera, a police fact sheet notes.

Having pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to procure a child under 16 for sexual activity and using a carriage service to groom a child under 16, Magnus was sentenced by Judge Jonathan Priestley earlier this month.

Magnus had spent eight months in Clarence Correctional Facility before his sentencing and had never applied for bail.

Judge Priestly sentenced Magnus to 27 months in prison, with 14 months non-parole, meaning he will be eligible for release in May 2024 under strict conditions.