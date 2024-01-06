Former Australian spy dies while rowing 4800km for veterans charity

Alisdair Putt died from a cardiac-related event whilst participating in the World's Toughest Rowing competition on January 4.

A former Australian spy has died while competing in a 4800km rowing race across the Atlantic.

Alisdair Putt died from a cardiac-related event whilst participating in the World's Toughest Rowing competition on January 4, the event coordinators have confirmed in a social media post.

Putt was the skipper of the four-man team, the Aussie Old Salts, who were competing in the competition to raise money for Australian veterans making the transition from the military into civilian life.

"﻿It is with heartfelt sadness that we must convey the news of the death of Alisdair Putt – Skipper of the four-person team, Aussie Old Salts," Worlds Toughest Row confirmed in a statement.

"On the 4th January 2024 at approx 14.15 hrs UTC, Alisdair suffered what is believed to be a cardiac-related event whilst on deck (Pending inquiry).

"Despite the rest of the crew's continuous efforts, resuscitation was not successful.

"We are in constant contact with the crew, all emergency contacts, as well as the Marine Rescue Coordination Centres involved, and will continue to support all involved.

"The crew are now safely onboard a vessel heading for land."

The team were the only Australian group taking part in the race. ﻿

Worlds Toughest Row/Supplied The World's Toughest Row is a competition where teams and solo rowers compete in a race across the Atlantic.

﻿The competition confirmed that his family had been informed, and they have asked for "understanding and support in respecting their privacy during this period of mourning."

"Our most sincere condolences are wholeheartedly offered to the families, friends and supporters of the Putt family, and the whole of the Aussie Old Salts team."

Putt told the Sydney Morning Herald in ﻿October 2022 that he would be celebrating his 62nd birthday during the six-week row.

He told the Sydney Morning Herald that the challenge was going to be tough, but "important," to "help veterans...who [have] suffered PTSD like so many military personnel," as well as to help Indigenous women in the Kimberley region.

The Aussie Salts were raising money for both the Rest and Restoration Centre in West Australia for veterans, and the Gawooleng Yawoodeng Aboriginal Corporation's women's and children's shelter in Kununurra.

Putt was a former ASIO agent, as well as an international war crimes lawyer. ﻿

The World's Toughest Row is ﻿a competition where teams and solo rowers compete in a race across the Atlantic, starting in San Sebastian, De La Gomera, ending 4800 kilometres away in Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua.

By the end of the race, each rower will have completed over 1.5 million ﻿oar strokes.

