Good Samaritan recounts moment he saved woman from Australian floodwaters

An Australian woman in her 70s has been rescued from surging floodwaters after the vehicle she was travelling in was swept off the road in the state’s north on Monday night (local time), as parts of regional Victoria brace for more rain this week.

The 74-year-old woman from Eaglehawk was travelling in a convoy with a friend in Elmore when their vehicles were swept off Elmore-Raywood Road about 7.15pm.

The woman travelled about 100 metres as her vehicle was swept down Bendigo Creek at Naughtons Bridge, before she clambered onto the branch of a tree.

Victoria Police said the woman was rescued by a passerby, known as Mitch, who swam out to the woman several times before he was able to use a ratchet strap to secure her to a tree.

Mitch then stayed with the woman for up to an hour making sure she was OK before emergency services rescued the woman, police said.

Mitch said he’d gone down to the creek to take a photo as water levels were the highest he had ever seen. Then he saw a “bloke wandering around with his hands on his head pointing”.

“I said: ‘What are you doing? Get out of the water,’” Mitch told 3AW.

“He said: ‘Me mum, me mum!’ Then I saw the car floating downstream, sinking pretty rapidly.”

Victoria Police

Mitch called his neighbour before taking off his boots and jumping into the water.

The woman had exited the window of the car when Mitch got to her. Floodwaters had already reached the top of the windshield, he said. Mitch said he was able to boost the struggling woman into the tree by ducking under the water and pushing from below.

The woman was struggling to hold on after battling the floodwaters, so Mitch jumped back into the water to fetch equipment to fasten her to the tree.

“I jumped back in and sort of got swept downstream another 300m and ran back to the ute and got a ratchet strap and then jumped back in and then went back down to her.”

Facebook/Victoria SES

Upon arrival, members of the SES and Victoria Police deployed a vessel and rescued the pair from the tree. The woman from the other vehicle, which was surrounded by floodwater but not swept away, was assisted by members of the public and made it to dry ground.

More than 1200 people have required assistance from Vicses since thunderstorms brought record rain to large parts of Victoria from Sunday.

More than a dozen flood warnings have been issued with road closures in place across the state. The Goulburn Valley Highway is closed between Seymour and Yea due to flooding and the Melba Highway is closed between Yea and Castella.

The wild weather has also impacted Melbourne’s east, with Mount Dandenong Tourist Road at Ferny Creek closed after a landslide about 40m wide and 70m long.

Victoria Police urged motorists to avoid travelling on flood-affected roads and to never attempt to drive through floodwaters.

“All emergency services are working hard to respond to this latest weather event, but we don’t want to be diverting resources to rescue people that have ignored the warnings,” road policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said.

“We also need all motorists to take extra care on the roads, as the weather can cause potential hazards such as debris and damage to roads. These may take some time to be attended to, so please be cautious.”