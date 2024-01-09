Four arrested in Australia after 'cold-blooded' live reptile smuggling plot disrupted

More than 257 reptiles, including native lizards and snakes, were found packaged and ready to be sent overseas.

Four people have been arrested after an Australian task force disrupted an alleged plot to export live reptiles from Sydney to Hong Kong.

Hundreds of reptiles have been sent to zoos and wildlife parks to be checked by vets before being released into the wild after the “cold-blooded and cruel” discoveries by the Whyaratta Strike Force.

The force was established to stop illegal reptile exports in September 2023, after nine packages containing 59 live lizards were intercepted en route to Hong Kong, according to the New South Wales police.

Since then, a total of 257 reptiles – including native lizards, snakes and eggs – have been recovered during search warrants across New South Wales.

It is alleged the reptiles were found in poor conditions, including many which were tightly bound and in small packages ready to be sent overseas, disguised inside chip packets, cereal containers and handbags.

At least 25 lizards were found dead.

As of Monday, four people had been dealt a slew of charges relating to the operation, including for illegally exporting regulated native specimens without a permit.

It is estimated each reptile would sell on the black market for an average of A$5000 (NZ$5374), making the haul of protected species worth more than A$1.2 million.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis called the alleged plot “cold-blooded and cruel.”

“These are offences against our native animals... It’s a high level criminal activity.”

Most of the reptiles had survived their “arduous journey,” he added.

“It’s a good result that we've been able to get in there early enough to save the vast majority of these animals.”

Those purchasing the reptiles, alleged to have been sourced from remote areas of Western Australia, were likely collectors, who kept them as pets, or people who use them for medicinal purposes.

“They’re native animals... they’re in high demand overseas. There are people willing to pay big dollars for the animals.”

Police were hoping to make further arrests regarding the operation.

- AP and Stuff