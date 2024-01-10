Crocodile found inside Aussie backyard chicken coop
A one-metre long crocodile has been removed from a backyard chicken coop in Queensland, the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation has said (DESI).
Residents spotted the estuarine crocodile in the yard of their home in Cape Hillsborough, near Mackay, at 9am on Monday.
They told DESI that they mistook it for a goanna at first.
Department staff were called to safely remove the reptile, which was placed in a pipe and taken to a DESI facility in Mackay.
"While it isn't unusual to see crocodiles around Mackay, it is unusual to find one in someone's backyard," DESI Senior Wildlife Officer Jane Burns said.
"This is a good reminder to everyone in Croc Country that crocodiles can turn up in unexpected places, so it's important to always be Crocwise, and report all sightings to DESI as soon as you can."
All chickens and pets living on the property are accounted for.
The incident acts as a reminder to stay "Crocwise", with the DESI releasing a list of tips for residents:
- Expect crocodiles in all northern and far northern Queensland waterways, even if there is no warning sign
- Obey all warning signs
- Remember that crocs also swim in the ocean, and residents should be extra cautious around waterways at nighttime
- Stay away from known croc traps, including when fishing and boating
- Avoid using canoes and kayaks as "the smaller the vessel the greater the risk"
- Stand back from the water's edge when fishing, do not wade into the water to retrieve a lure
- Camp at least 50 metres from the edge of the water
- Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near water, campsites or boat ramps
- Never provoke, harass or feed crocodiles
- Always supervise children near the water, keep pets on a lead
