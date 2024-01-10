Crocodile found inside Aussie backyard chicken coop

Residents spotted the estuarine crocodile in the yard of their home in Cape Hillsborough , near Mackay.

A﻿ one-metre long crocodile has been removed from a backyard chicken coop in Queensland, the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation has said (DESI).

Residents spotted the estuarine crocodile in the yard of their home in Cape Hillsborough﻿, near Mackay, at 9am on Monday.

They told DESI that they mistook it for a goanna at first.

Department staff were called to safely remove the reptile, which was placed in a pipe and taken to a DESI facility in Mackay. ﻿

"While it isn't unusual to see crocodiles around Mackay, it is unusual to find one in someone's backyard," DESI Senior Wildlife Officer Jane Burns said.

"This is a good reminder to everyone in Croc Country that crocodiles can turn up in unexpected places, so it's important to always be Crocwise, and report all sightings to DESI as soon as you can."

Nine Department staff were called to safely remove the reptile, which was placed in a PVC pipe and taken to a DESI facility in Mackay.

﻿All chickens and pets living on the property are accounted for.

The incident acts as a reminder to stay "Crocwise", with the DESI releasing a list of tips for residents: