'Left in there to die': Heartbroken owner speaks out after dog that attacked police shot dead in Perth

A heartbroken owner has spoken out after his dog was shot dead when it attacked a female police officer and a suspect during an arrest in ﻿eastern Perth, Australia.

Former Aussie Gold Hunters﻿ TV host Rob Dale said he was expecting answers about the death of his beloved pet Monty.

﻿"He was left shot in the back, without use of his back legs and bleeding. He was left in there to die by himself," Dale told 9News.

Officers were taking a man, 33, into custody at a Stratton home about 9.30am yesterday when they were confronted by the French mastiff-great Dane cross.

Monty attacked the suspected thief, who'd been staying at Dale's house, and bit the female officer on both her legs and one of her hands.

﻿A male police officer then fatally shot the dog, in a move the Western Australia Police Force said was to prevent further injuries.

The father of three said he would talk to his lawyer about why his dog of eight years was left to suffer. ﻿

"They're willing to shoot him in the back and have him die a miserable death, but they couldn't euthanise him," he said.

"I'm expecting some answers and I'll be speaking to my lawyer."

Dale said Monty was considered another member of their family﻿, who took his role protecting them "very, very seriously".

"When I'd come home that roller door would go up, he would just about throw fits, his tail would go up, his tail would be smacking me in the face with excitement," he said.

"This has destroyed my little girl."

The female police officer and suspect were rushed to hospital for their injuries.

The officer was tonight in a stable condition at St John of God Hospital in Subiaco and the man had been released and charged with several burglary and stealing offences.

Police described the scene as "confronting and traumatic" and said the priority was to provide "emergency first aid".

It maintained the officer's decision to shoot the dog was justified and reasonable.

Detectives spent hours at the property and seized several items and towed away a vehicle.

A second man, 45, arrested in relation to the same investigation, which is ongoing, was charged with one count of burglary and one of stealing.

They were both expected in court today.﻿

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.