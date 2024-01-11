'Absolutely unacceptable': Girlfriend of Sydney crash driver sentenced over courtroom 'stupidity'

The partner of a man accused of killing two siblings in a car crash in Sydney’s south-west has been sentenced for filming her boyfriend in court, in what her lawyer described as breathtakingly stupid behaviour.

Tiana Savignano, 22, was fined A$3500 (NZ$3765) and handed a good behaviour bond at Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to recording video of Johnson Kokozian smiling while he unsuccessfully applied for bail.

Police allege 20-year-old Kokozian crashed his Mercedes into a Toyota Echo carrying Alina Angel Kauffman, 24, and her 15-year-old brother, Ernesto Salazar, in Heckenberg on September 1 last year.

Photographing or recording material inside court buildings is illegal in NSW and carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail.

Facing Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday, Savignano wore a black skirt, white shirt and gold cross necklace as she sat next to her mother.

Agreed facts state Savignano recorded the screen that showed Kokozian appearing via audiovisual link, smiling and raising his two middle fingers at Savignano.

Sydney Morning Herald Alina Angel Kauffman and Ernesto Salazar were killed in the Heckenberg crash.

Her Legal Aid lawyer Mark Rosalky told the court police came across the recording of Kokozian on Savignano’s mobile phone which they were looking at for an unrelated matter. He said she did not post it on social media or distribute it.

“Savignano is just about in every way an unremarkable 22-year-old,” Rosalky said, adding she lives at home with her mother, younger brother and daughter while working casually in retail.

“Here she is, having pleaded guilty at a very early stage to an offence of breathtaking stupidity, if I may refer to it as that,” he said.

“It doesn’t seem to be a video that was taken for any reason … it wasn’t taken for a nefarious purpose. It was poor decision-making.”

Conceding it was a serious offence, Rosalky told the court his client said she was not thinking during the “highly emotive time”.

Sydney Morning Herald Johnson Kokozian (inset); Alina Angel Kauffman and Ernesto Salazar.

The court heard she had been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder sparked from childhood events.

Magistrate Laurie Robertson said Savignano’s conduct was “absolutely unacceptable” and “goes to the heart of administration of justice in this community”.

“And I don’t accept [the Legal Aid lawyer’s submission] your criminal record is unremarkable. In fact, I’m very concerned to read your record at 22 years old, and you’re at a crossroads now as to whether you’ll continue to engage in criminal conduct or change that”.

Robertson convicted Savignano, fined her A$3500 and sentenced her to a 12-month community correction order.

Savignano is separately accused of concealing a serious indictable offence and hindering a police investigation in relation to the Heckenberg crash.

Kokozian’s 61-year-old father, Kagadour Hanna Kokozian, and his 21-year-old friend, Cruz Pamoana Davis-Tuka, are also charged with concealing and hindering offences regarding the crash.

Johnson Kokozian faces two counts of aggravated dangerous driving causing death, two counts of dangerous driving causing death, negligent driving causing death, speeding by more than 45km/h, not disclosing driver’s details, driving while disqualified and two counts of failing to stop and assist after a fatal crash.

Unrelated to the Heckenberg crash, Savignano will face a hearing at Liverpool Local Court on October 11 after pleading not guilty to dozens of driving charges. They include drink-driving, speeding, driving recklessly or furiously, having an unrestrained child in the car and 12 counts of using a mobile phone while driving.

Kokozian remains in custody on remand and is next due to face Campbelltown Local Court on February 28.

His father, Davis-Tuka and Savignano will face the same court on the same date over the concealing and hindering offences.