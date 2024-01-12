Australian rap crew Onefour defiant after police foil alleged murder plot

A breakaway cell of one of Sydney’s largest criminal syndicates took on a murder contract to kill four members of the city’s highest-profile rap crew, Onefour, before detectives foiled the plot, NSW Police allege.

Two men have been charged, two more are being pursued and a fifth man, already wanted over the shooting of three innocents in Sydney’s cocaine war, is wanted over alleged links to the cell.

An Australian police strike force, late last year, dismantled the Haouchar organised crime network, which was allegedly commanded by notorious criminal Bilal Haouchar from hiding in Lebanon.

Police allege he was pulling the strings on the syndicate, funnelling drugs and guns from across the world into Australia.

Strike Force Tromperie, which has put 28 alleged Haouchar syndicate henchmen behind bars, revealed on Thursday it had arrested a member of an “offshoot criminal cell” that was allegedly taking on “contract work” from rival crime groups to carry out murders and kidnappings.

The cell was allegedly conspiring to murder the four high-profile rappers from Sydney’s north-west as part of one such contract.

A documentary, released last year, charted Onefour’s rise and the efforts of NSW Police to shut down their live shows.

On Thursday afternoon, the rap group responded with a defiant Instagram post featuring a picture of the members with the 50 Cent song Many Men (Wish Death) playing in the background.

Rapper J Emz gives the camera the middle finger in the post with the lyrics including “tryin’ to take my life away” playing in the background.

“Better watch how you talk when you talk about me ’cause I’ll come and take your life away,” the lyrics say.

Police announced on Thursday the alleged murder plot had been discovered and disrupted.

“They’d done surveillance on the intended victims; they’re following the intended victims on social media. They are extremely committed and are extremely organised,” Detective Superintendent Peter Faux, head of the organised crime squad, said.

“We’ve seized firearms which were intended to be used in this plot. We’ve seized stolen motor vehicles which they had stolen and placed in respect to using in the intended murder.”

Faux said the alleged murder contract appeared to stem from a conflict between the rappers and the crime syndicate that had allegedly hired the murder cell.

Police raided a home in Cartwright, in south-western Sydney, just after 6am on Thursday and arrested Brandon Masueli, 26, an alleged member of the cell.

Masueli was taken to Liverpool police station where he was charged with conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, firearms offences and supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, among other charges.

Yousef Rima, 20, was arrested simultaneously in Sadleir, in south-western Sydney, and was charged with similar offences. Both were expected to front court on Thursday.

“There will be two further males who will also be arrested and charged in relation to their involvement in the intended murder, and we’ve taken out a warrant for the arrest of a fifth male who is currently, we believe, on the run overseas from police,” Faux said.

The fifth man sought in connection with the alleged cell is Anthony Pele, police sources have told the Herald.

Pele, 22, is wanted on an international warrant from December after he allegedly fired a volley of rounds into Ahmad Al-Azzam as the innocent man sat in a car at Greenacre last July. Al-Azzam later died.

Two more people, innocent bystanders, were hit by bullets allegedly fired by Pele. One was paralysed, the other recovered.

Police alleged last month Pele was trying to find and shoot Comanchero bikies who he believed were planning to kidnap one of his allies.

Police are now finalising a second warrant for Pele over his alleged links to the cell targeting Onefour.

Police also allege the murder cell was linked to a series of kidnapping plots, including one that led police to discover hundreds of kilograms of cocaine stashed in a unit block.

Strike force Ballyana was set up in March 2023 after an attempted kidnapping of a man, 39, in Banksia, in Sydney’s south.

Masueli was arrested on December 16 over the Banksia attack and charged with kidnapping in company, firearms, drug and other offences.

Three days later, on December 19, police stormed a unit block in Ryde following reports of a break-and-enter. They found four men, in black clothes and masks, sitting in a car in the underground car park.

Inside the car, police claimed, they found a “kidnapping kit” and in the apartment of their alleged target, Hussein Hamed Habeeb, 24, police allegedly found 722 kilograms of cocaine worth $1 billion.

Habeeb was charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of a crime.

Detective Superintendent Joseph Doueihi said on Thursday that Masueli was aware of the cocaine in the unit and had been arrested over that alleged kidnapping plot as well.