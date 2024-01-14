Fireball erupts in Melbourne’s north after fifth underworld arson attack in a week

Explosions and fireworks erupted in a northern Melbourne street on Sunday after a tobacco shop firebombing caused an intense blaze that spread to a nearby home and completely gutted the targeted shop.

The attack occurred the same day the Australian government announced AU$188.5 million in new funding for the Australian Border Force to crack down on illicit tobacco importation, a lucrative criminal trade – made possible partly due to lax and tangled tobacco sale regulation and enforcement – that sparked an underworld turf war for control.

Victoria Police said Lunar Taskforce, the unit dedicated to tackling Victoria’s underworld illicit tobacco war, was investigating the fire at the intersection of Smeaton Court and Bridgewater Road in Craigieburn – the fifth arson attack in a week.

Emergency services responded after reports of multiple explosions about 3.30am, a police statement said.

Videos posted on social media show flames shooting metres above the Craigieburn Convenience Tobacco store and loud crackling sounds, which drew a small crowd of onlookers in the middle of the night.

One video showed a resident using a garden hose on their front lawn as embers rained down.

The blaze was particularly intense compared to previous suspicious tobacco shop fires, as in some cases, arsonists returned to targeted shops when their first attack failed to destroy a business completely.

A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said firefighters arrived at the scene within four minutes of a triple-zero call to find the small brick and tin shop with fire through the roof and fireworks exploding.

“Houses to the north of the fire were under ember attack with the roof of a neighbouring house catching fire,” the spokesperson said.

“Crews attempting to extinguish the fire in the shop came under attack from fireworks.”

Ambulance Victoria was on the scene to check on the firefighters, but there were no reports of injuries.

The fire was deemed under control at 4.55am – almost 1½ hours after it was first reported. A crime scene has been established at the shop’s smouldering remains.

A dumped car was found burnt out nearby on Providence Road, Greenvale about 4.30am. Police said it would investigate whether it was connected to the Craigieburn arson attack.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler announced the Albanese government’s funding boost to the ABF to curb illicit tobacco imports in Adelaide late on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Lunar Taskforce said four men and one boy connected to the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang were arrested in raids across Melbourne after a spate of shop firebombings since Christmas Day.

In the past week, a cafe on Lobelia Drive in Altona North was targeted on Tuesday before another tobacconist in Altona was attacked twice, on Thursday and Friday. Another tobacco shop in Sunshine was also firebombed on Friday.

Despite the recent surge in tobacco war firebombings, Detective Inspector Graham Banks from the Lunar Taskforce said after this week’s arrests that police believe they were beginning “to turn the corner”.

“It is still a significant conflict between multiple different [criminal] groups over control of a significant source of income [illicit tobacco],” he said.

“So it will be an ongoing issue for several months, I think.”

Victoria Police said the conflict includes turf battles over putting illicit tobacco in shops, as well as demands for stores to sell a criminal syndicate’s illicit product and pay a “tax” each week to operate – a lucrative extortion racket for Middle Eastern organised crime groups and outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Lunar Taskforce currently has about 30 active arson investigations. Syndicates hire low-level criminals and youth gangs for small amounts of cash to carry out the offending, Inspector Banks said on Saturday.

Tobacconists are typically targeted, but there have also been arson attacks on a Williamstown ice-cream shop and Docklands restaurants – including Karizma, which is owned by alleged underworld figure Fadi Haddara.

A police intelligence report describes the Haddara syndicate as one of the largest operators in the illicit tobacco market in Victoria, including importation and distribution.

One of the Middle Eastern organised crime syndicates involved is headed by ruthless kingpin Kazem “Kaz” Hamad, a 39-year-old career criminal who police believe has been running a major crime gang from Dubai and other overseas sanctuaries after being deported from Australia last year.