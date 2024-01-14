Snake pulled from ice dispenser of Adelaide family's fridge

It was a shock discovery for an Adelaide mum when instead of a glass of ice she was greeted with a very slippery creature.

The Adelaide Hills woman came face to face with the red-bellied black snake tangled up in the fridge after the family's pet cat raised the alarm to the intruder.

Snake catcher Simon Hempel's 26 years of experience has been coming in handy this summer, as warmer weather brings more serpents closer to homes.

"My usual day in 30-plus degrees starts off at about 9.30 with a snake callout, and then it's every hour after that," the Adelaide Hills snake catcher said.

Supplied via 9News/Stuff The unwanted snake inside the family's fridge.

This season's most common catch has been the eastern brown snake, the second most venomous in the world.

As the reptiles try to escape the heat, residents are being warned to stay vigilant.

"Ring a snake catcher, try to maintain eye contact with the snake at all times, from a safe distance," Hempel said.

"A lot of the time when I don't find a snake it's because people have taken their eye off them."

This story first appeared on Nine and is respublished with permission.