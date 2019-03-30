British Parliament rejects EU divorce deal for a third time, leaving future of Brexit up in the air

British lawmakers have rejected the government's divorce deal with the European Union for a third time, leaving the date and terms of the UK's departure from the bloc uncertain.

The House of Commons voted 286-344 against the withdrawal agreement struck between Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU.

It follows defeats by even wider margins in January and March, and leaves the government's blueprint for exiting the bloc in tatters.

Britain now has until April 12 to tell the EU what it plans to do next. It must either cancel Brexit, seek a longer delay or crash out of the bloc without a deal.

UK lawmakers plan to hold a series of votes Monday in an attempt to find a new plan.

Before the vote, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said her EU divorce deal was "the last opportunity to guarantee Brexit".

DAN KITWOOD/GETTY British Prime Minister Theresa May departs number 10 Downing Street for The Houses of Parliament on March 27.

The European Union said a "yes" vote would have been enough to assure an orderly exit of Britain from the bloc.

Parliament voted on the 585-page withdrawal agreement that set out the terms of Britain's departure - including its financial settlement with the EU and the rights of EU and UK citizens - but not a political declaration on future ties that is also part of the overall divorce deal agreed between the UK and the EU late last year.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Friday that "the withdrawal agreement negotiated between both parties is indeed both necessary and sufficient to ensure the orderly withdrawal of the UK".

Not including the political declaration altered the parliamentary vote enough to overcome a ban against asking lawmakers the same question over and over again.

May also hoped severing the link between the two parts of the deal would blunt opposition - though there was little sign of that.

Poland's prime minister says the European Union is open to further extending Britain's departure from the bloc if British lawmakers reject the withdrawal deal for the third time.

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki was speaking to reporters Friday after talks with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Morawiecki said that in case Friday's vote in the House of Commons fails, the EU is "open to extending the departure process" on a motion from London, by "six or nine or 12 months, these options are available".

He said the EU would best like Britain to stay, or at least leave in an orderly way.

Barnier is expected to deliver a speech on "Europe after Brexit" at Warsaw's College of Europe later Friday.

On the day that Britain was originally scheduled to leave the European Union, lawmakers are facing what Theresa May's government describes as the "last chance to vote for Brexit".

Friday's parliamentary vote is on only part of the deal that Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with the EU, in a bid by May to blunt the opposition that has already forced her to ask for an extension.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox told the BBC that people will wonder why Parliament hasn't lived up to its commitment to abide by voters' decision to leave the EU.

Fox says: "It is, in fact, really, the last chance we have to vote for Brexit as we understood it today. ... I think all MPs will have to reflect today who are the masters and who are the servants in our democratic process."