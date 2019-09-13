Sale of Māori chief's cloak in Britain halted after abuse from New Zealand, police called in

A British auction house has withdrawn a rare Māori cloak from sale after receiving a torrent of abuse from irate New Zealanders, resulting in the police being called in.

Burstow and Hewett, of Battle, East Sussex, said it was trolled on social media, with some threatening to "burn the company down".

The cloak, believed to belong to Chief Rewi Maniapoto, a 19th century tribal leader, was returned to owners Steve and Mary Squires and is being kept in a bank vault.

The abuse started after auctioneers invited a New Zealand television crew to film the hand-woven flax and cotton shawl, and its owners. Once the segment aired the threats started, said Mark Ellin, a partner at the firm.

"It was... social media trolling, and abusive emails, direct threats against us and the Squires, and threats to burn the company down. They were saying they knew where they lived and they were coming to get them," he said.

The sale was called off and the abuse reported to Sussex Police.

Squires said they had not realised the sale would "elicit such nastiness and bullying". Other auctions of Māori taonga, or treasures, have drawn the ire of New Zealanders objecting to the commodification of Māori culture.