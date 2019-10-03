Teen charged after boy thrown from London's Tate gallery named

Teen Jonty Bravery allegedly threw a six-year-old boy off the viewing platform at London's Tate Modern art gallery.

The identity of Bravey, charged with attempted murder after the August 5 incident, has been revealed as he had turned 18, overturning a reporting ban placed by the courts.

The boy, a French national, fell from the platform on the 10th floor, landing with a "loud bang" on a fifth-floor roof, a witness said - reportedly a distance of about 30 metres. He suffered a deep brain bleed and fractured spine, arms and legs.

Bravery was from the west London borough of Ealing, the Telegraph reported.

SUPPLIED Jonty Bravery has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly throwing a six-year-old boy from the viewing platform at London's Tate Modern gallery.

The injured boy "doesn't know anymore how to speak, to eat or to move his body but he begins to do his best to move his tongue, his right arm and hand", the family said via a statement.

"He is very brave. He keeps on smiling and reacting to our jokes."

YUI MOK/AP London police say a teenager was arrested after a child "fell from height" at the Tate Modern art gallery.

The 10th-floor viewing platform was opened in 2016 as part of an extension that offers spectacular views of the British capital.

- Stuff and agencies