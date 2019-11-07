Lawmaker implies 72 who died in London's Grenfell fire lacked 'common sense'

Conservative British lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg apologised after making comments many deemed insensitive about the Grenfell Tower blaze that killed 72 people in June 2017.

Talking to radio show LBC on Monday about the newly published report into the fire, the deadliest in modern British history, Rees-Mogg appeared to suggest that the victims should have used "common sense" and ignored the instructions of the London Fire Brigade to stay in their homes as the 24-story building went up in flames.

Some 72 people died in the Grenfell fire.

"The more one's read over the weekend about the report and about the chances of people surviving, if you just ignore what you're told and leave, you are so much safer," said Mogg, leader of the House of Commons.

"I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building. It just seems the common sense thing to do. And it is such a tragedy that that didn't happen," he continued.

The long-awaited report criticised the fire brigade's "stay put" strategy and concluded that fewer people would have died in the blaze if the high-rise building had been evacuated sooner.

Video footage taken on the night showed desperate residents banging on windows and screaming for help as children disappeared behind thick clouds of smoke, never to be seen again.

Alastair Grant British lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg has apologised.

Ahmed Chellat, 62, lost five members of his family in the blaze and told the Mirror that Mogg's conclusion was "insensitive" and demanded an apology.

Rees-Mogg "has got to apologise. Who is going to challenge this man over saying this? What common sense is he talking about?" Chellat said. "People died on the stairs trying to leave, they couldn't breathe. People needed help and directions, they tried to open doors and there was smoke everywhere."

In a tweet on Tuesday, leader of the opposition party, Jeremy Corbyn called Rees-Mogg's comments "crass and insensitive" and demanded the politician apologise.

"What possesses someone to react to an entirely avoidable tragedy like Grenfell by saying the victims lacked common sense? People were terrified, many died trying to escape. Jacob Rees Mogg must apologise for these crass and insensitive comments immediately," Corbyn wrote.

Labour lawmaker David Lammy also rebuked the Conservative politician's comments, telling him not to blame the victims and condemning his "monstrous" behaviour.

Carl Court/GETTY IMAGES The remains of the Grenfell Tower after the 2017 fire.

Amid the backlash, Rees-Mogg issued an apology, telling the Evening Standard he would "hate to upset the people of Grenfell."

"What I meant to say is that I would have also listened to the fire brigade's advice to stay and wait at the time. However, with what we know now and with hindsight I wouldn't and I don't think anyone else would," he said.

"What's so sad is that the advice given overrides common sense because everybody would want to leave a burning building. With hindsight and after reading the report no one would follow that advice. That's the great tragedy," he added.

The British government continues to face allegations that it failed the Grenfell victims and their families - both before the deadly blaze, during the fire and in the years since.

Rees-Mogg is no stranger to criticism and provoked outrage in September when, during an emergency Brexit debate, he reclined on the front bench in Parliament with his legs crossed and his eyes closed.

Rees-Mogg's actions drew fierce criticism, with Parliament member Anna Turley calling him "the physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our Parliament."