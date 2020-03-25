7.8 magnitude earthquake near Russia, Japan

An earthquake has been detected near Russia.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has been recorded near Russia.

The quake's epicentre appears to be around the Sea of Okhotsk, inbetween Russia and Japan. A brief tsunami watch for Hawaii has been cancelled.

The US Geological Survey believes the earthquake was centred 219 kilometres south-southeast of the town of Severo in Russia's Kuril Islands. It was 56 kilometres deep.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre initially warned hazardous waves were possible in parts of the Kurils, but later said based on further analysis that waves of less than 30 centimetres above tide level were possible in the northern Pacific. It noted that the wave height and potential hazard may vary by geography and other local features.

It said earthquakes of this strength in the past have caused tsunamis far from the epicentre.

The US National Tsunami Warning Centre was analysing the event to determine the level of danger for Alaska and the US West Coast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake may cause a slight change of sea levels around Japanese coasts.

