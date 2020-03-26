Coronavirus: Young Brit with no pre-exisiting conditons dies

A 21-year-old English woman in the UK is believed to be the youngest person with no pre-existing health conditions to have died after contracting coronavirus.

Chloe Middleton died on March 21 from what is believed to be Covid-19. Health officials have not confirmed the death or its cause, the Guardian reported.

Her mother, Diane Middleton, posted on Facebook: "To all the people out there that thinks it's just a virus please think again.

"Speaking from a personal experience this so-called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter."

Middleton's aunt, Emily Mistry, said Chloe had "no underlying health issues".

"My loved ones are going through the most unimaginable pain. We are shattered beyond belief," Mistry said.