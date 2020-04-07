Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care unit

The Queen is being kept informed of Boris Johnson's condition after the British Prime Minister was moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," his office said in a statement.

Downing St said Johnson was conscious and did not require ventilation at the moment, but was in the intensive care unit in case he needed it later.

It said Johnson had asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him.

Hours earlier, Johnson tweeted that he was in good spirits after spending a night in hospital.

He had earlier sent out a tweet thanking the National Health Service for taking care of him and others in this difficult time.

"On the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I'm still experiencing coronavirus symptoms," Johnson said in the tweet. "I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.".

Johnson's spokesman, James Slack, earlier refused to say what kind of tests Johnson was undergoing. He insisted that "the PM remains in charge of the government."

"He is receiving updates in hospital and is continuing to receive a (ministerial red) box" of files and briefing papers, Slack said.

Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers are with @BorisJohnson and his family as he continues to receive treatment in hospital.

"This horrific virus does not discriminate. Anyone can get it. Anyone can spread it. Please #StayHomeSaveLives".

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, who went to school with Johnson, said in a tweet that he was thinking of Johnson and his family and that he was "in great hands, and we all want you safe, well and back in @10DowningStreet."

The 55-year-old leader had been quarantined in his Downing Street residence since being diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 26 - the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

He continued to preside at daily meetings on the outbreak until Sunday and has released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation.

Raab chaired the meeting Monday.

Britain had no official post of deputy prime minister, but Raab had been designated to take over should Johnson become incapacitated.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital as a message to the nation from the Queen was being broadcast on Sunday evening (local time). The 93-year-old monarch urged the public to show resolve and follow advice to stay inside.

VICTORIA JONES/AP Police officers stand outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Concerns had been growing about Johnson's welfare ever since he posted a message Friday saying that he was feeling better, though was still feverish.

The virus caused mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it could cause pneumonia and lead to death.

One of the advantages of being in the hospital is that it would allow doctors to directly monitor Johnson's condition.

Derek Hill, a professor of medical imaging science at University College London said that since Covid-19 causes difficulty breathing, one test performed on people with the disease was lung imaging with ultrasound or CT scans to see how badly they might be affected.

"Some people are rapidly discharged," he said. "Some others can quickly deteriorate and need help breathing. We have no reason to believe the PM needs such help."

Hill said there were various types of breathing help, depending on the person and the difficulties.

"The reasons some people get seriously ill with Covid-19 while others have minor symptoms is not yet fully understood," Hill said.

"But doctors managing these patients report that more men than women have serious problems, and patients who are overweight or have previous health problems are at higher risk."