Coronavirus: How UK government works with Boris Johnson in Covid-19 intensive care

With UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care with coronavirus, his team of colleagues will step-up to run the British government. Here's how it works.

Q: Who is in charge?

A: Dominic Raab, the 46-year-old foreign secretary, also has the title of "first secretary of state," making him Johnson's deputy.

He's a blunt former lawyer who has been both an ally and rival to Johnson.

READ MORE:

* Boris Johnson is in intensive care, but how can doctors help him survive?

* Europe sees more signs of hope as Italy's Covid-19 curve falls

* Queen addresses coronavirus pandemic with historic television address

* Boris Johnson spends night in ICU, but not on a ventilator

@BORISJOHNSON/TWITTER UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been in intensive care with coronavirus.

Q: What powers does he have?

A: Raab can't assume the full powers of the prime minister. He's minding the shop while Johnson is out of action: Raab will chair the Government's daily Covid-19 meeting and make final decisions about the response effort, but he will lean heavily on other Cabinet ministers.

It's not clear who has responsibility on major national security issues such as ordering a nuclear attack. Asked about the issue on BBC Radio on Tuesday, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove declined to comment.

"It is important to have 100 per cent clarity as to where responsibility for UK national security decisions now lies," said Conservative MP and former defence minister Tobias Ellwood on Twitter. "We must anticipate adversaries attempting to exploit any perceived weakness."

Pippa Fowles/AP Dominic Raab, the 46-year-old foreign secretary, also has the title of "first secretary of state," making him Johnson's deputy. He's a blunt former lawyer who has been both an ally and rival to Johnson.

Q: What happens if Johnson can't carry on, or resigns?

A: The top job wouldn't automatically go to Raab. With a party leadership contest unlikely during a national emergency, the Cabinet would recommend to the Queen an immediate successor, and she would appoint a new prime minister.

Whoever replaced Johnson wouldn't be an 'acting' prime minister: they would have the role in full, until they chose to resign or were forced out.

Q: How are decisions being taken?

A: Government decisions are being taken "completely by consensus" and ministers are working "in a team way," Gove said.

He said the Cabinet and government ministers are divided into units focusing on the different aspects of the virus response, such as health, the economy and public services.

Alberto Pezzali/AP An ambulance drives past St Thomas' Hospital in central London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

​Gove said the set-up has been designed to share responsibility and ensure if someone falls ill necessary work can still continue.

Gove himself is now self-isolating, after a family member became ill, though does not have symptoms himself.

PIPPA FOWLES/AP Government decisions are being taken "completely by consensus" and ministers are working "in a team way," Michael Gove said.

Q: What decisions are coming up?

A: The UK Government will review whether to extend the nationwide lockdown on Monday, and it needs to decide whether to tighten, retain or remove any of the restrictions.

To save lives, Britain also needs to quickly acquire thousands more ventilators to avoid its health-care system being overrun, and rapidly expand its virus testing regime so doctors and other essential employees can return to work.

Meanwhile, with the economic and social costs of the lockdown rising, ministers are under pressure to devise a strategy for lifting the restrictions over time.